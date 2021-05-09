Cori Macemon

Corrine Macemon, or “Cori” as she is known in the nursing community has had a long and distinguished career and is currently practicing as a licensed practical nurse at The Bay at Waters Edge Health and Rehabilitation Center, 3415 Sheridan Road.
As a nurse for 17 years, Macemon “works tirelessly to provide comforting care to all of her patients and their families alike,” said her nominator and supervisor Jennifer Hoffman, who provided the information for her profile as an extraordinary professional in the field.
Macemon, a stand-out
When Cori serves her patients, she views the whole person and not just a medical or health care diagnosis. She does not see a person’s disability, sickness or even ethnicity or race. She sees a human in need. She stretches her capabilities beyond the norm and treats the mind, body, and soul of her residents to ensure the best physical and spiritual outcome possible. She is very patient and shows the utmost compassion when she and her residents are facing challenging situations.
Rising to challenge during pandemic
Her dedication to the service of her profession is profound. During the peak times of the COVID pandemic, Cori continuously served her residents without missing a beat facing the coronavirus head on by providing medications, treatments and even some other tasks that others may have forfeited due to the virus. When things were shifting and her patients were lost and afraid secondary to COVID, she was there to listen, to hold their hand, give them a word or two of reassurance to let them know that everything would be alright. Many residents often ask the day before “Who will my nurse be on tomorrow?” And, when told “Cori will be your nurse” their faces light up, and some commence to hand clapping.
Leadership through listening
Cori is an articulate leader among her peers with a wide range of communication and listening skills, which is one important need of long-term care residents — someone who will listen to them. She is always willing to lend a hand to her coworkers without ever complaining. Her ability to be innovative and embrace the change of the recent pandemic deems her the ideal model within the workplace. Cori takes the time to educate and keep her patients informed, which in turn helps to ease some of their fears. She is an advocate for her patients, as her goal is to ensure the highest quality of care for all the patients she serves.
Work-life balance important
Beyond the workplace, Cori maintains a good work-life balance. She enjoys spending quality time with her family and is especially instrumental in the life of her three-year-old grandson — whom she is rearing. “We know that our growth and success, and our residents’ well-being is dependent upon outstanding people like Cori, so we salute her for being an outstanding nurse and person,” added Hoffman.