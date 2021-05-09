Cori Macemon

Corrine Macemon, or “Cori” as she is known in the nursing community has had a long and distinguished career and is currently practicing as a licensed practical nurse at The Bay at Waters Edge Health and Rehabilitation Center, 3415 Sheridan Road.

As a nurse for 17 years, Macemon “works tirelessly to provide comforting care to all of her patients and their families alike,” said her nominator and supervisor Jennifer Hoffman, who provided the information for her profile as an extraordinary professional in the field.

Macemon, a stand-out

When Cori serves her patients, she views the whole person and not just a medical or health care diagnosis. She does not see a person’s disability, sickness or even ethnicity or race. She sees a human in need. She stretches her capabilities beyond the norm and treats the mind, body, and soul of her residents to ensure the best physical and spiritual outcome possible. She is very patient and shows the utmost compassion when she and her residents are facing challenging situations.

Rising to challenge during pandemic