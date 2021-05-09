Jack Daniel knows people chuckle when they hear his name.
“I’ve been a nurse since 1997, and patients do laugh about it,” said the Kenosha resident, who works at Ascension All-Saints Hospital in Racine.
Daniel is good-natured about the ribbing — “the only really tough time I have is when I call to make a tee time reservation at public golf courses and they think it’s a joke” — but he’s serious about helping patients.
“All medicine is teaching,” he said. “Sometimes it’s a very hard sell to patients, but educating people leads to the best outcomes possible.”
How did you become interested in nursing?Very early on, I knew I wanted to be a nurse. I volunteered as teen in the ER at Kenosha Memorial Hospital and was inspired by the nurses I saw working there. They sold me on nursing. I saw how they worked and interacted with people.
How did you get started in nursing?I started in 1987 in the Navy as a hospital corpsman, and I did that until 1992. I started nursing school at Gateway Technical College and got my license in 1997. I’ve worked in emergency medicine, at nursing homes and labor and delivery. I now work in the Cardiothoracic Surgery Department.
What is your favorite nursing memory?There are so many; it’s tough to say. There are 26 people in this world that I helped out on their deliveries — including three in Japan — and that’s always spectacular.
I was also working with a gentleman who had liver cancer and was on hospice care. He told me how much he loved his dogs. We brought the dogs in, and he was able to see them one last time. That happened by reaching out and including his family. It meant so much to him and maybe even more to the family. I learned a long time ago: It’s beyond bringing in medications — it’s also bringing happiness and closure.
What is your favorite quote that pertains to your job?“Get it done” is a good one. Also, the Five P’s: “Prior preparation prevents poor performance.” I picked that up somewhere. It works well in cardiothoracic surgery. We sit down before the patient has surgery and explain what will happen, down to the smallest details. I go through everything with them so they know the best way to help themselves.
What’s been the biggest changes you’ve seen in nursing the past 25 years?Going from paper charting to electronic medical records. That’s a big thing and makes working more efficient. Also, the Internet gives people access to so much information; that’s both a positive and a negative.
What’s been the most challenging thing about nursing over the year while dealing with COVID-19?People come in with false information and already have established opinions on COVID-19. That’s challenging.
When the operating room shut down for a while, I helped out in the ICU and then chose to work nights with COVID patients, which was my way of helping other health-care workers who couldn’t work those hours. When it’s a crisis, you just make the best of it.