Jack Daniel

I was also working with a gentleman who had liver cancer and was on hospice care. He told me how much he loved his dogs. We brought the dogs in, and he was able to see them one last time. That happened by reaching out and including his family. It meant so much to him and maybe even more to the family. I learned a long time ago: It’s beyond bringing in medications — it’s also bringing happiness and closure.

What is your favorite quote that pertains to your job?“Get it done” is a good one. Also, the Five P’s: “Prior preparation prevents poor performance.” I picked that up somewhere. It works well in cardiothoracic surgery. We sit down before the patient has surgery and explain what will happen, down to the smallest details. I go through everything with them so they know the best way to help themselves.

What’s been the biggest changes you’ve seen in nursing the past 25 years?Going from paper charting to electronic medical records. That’s a big thing and makes working more efficient. Also, the Internet gives people access to so much information; that’s both a positive and a negative.

What’s been the most challenging thing about nursing over the year while dealing with COVID-19?People come in with false information and already have established opinions on COVID-19. That’s challenging.