Jennifer Froh became a nurse to help people.
And when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, she was ready.
Working through that experience really drove home the importance of helping out in a crisis, Froh said.
Where do you work?
“I’m in the gastroenterology department at Kenosha’s Advocate Aurora Hospital (also known as ‘butts and guts’). Our department pretty much shut down on March 16, 2020, when all elective procedures stopped.”
Froh immediately volunteered to work wherever she was needed and ended up helping patients in the COVID area of the hospital’s ER and in the outside tent doing coronavirus testing.
What challenges did you face during those early days of COVID-19?
“I was terrified of bringing the virus home, and when I came home from work, I took off all my clothes in the garage, put on one of my husband’s white coats (he also works in health care) and jumped straight into the shower.”
Froh, her husband, Chris — a nuclear medicine technologist — and their four children stayed healthy, but her parents both contracted COVID-19. Her father, who never showed any symptoms, recovered, but her mom died in January.
“It was so sad,” Froh said. “She was only 71, and my parents had just celebrated their 50th anniversary.”
Working with COVID patients — and especially her mother’s death from the virus — showed Froh “how fragile life is. I also learned what a great team working together looks like. We all came together and were doing something really important.”
Froh also worked in the hospital’s vaccine clinic for a while before heading back to the G.I. department, “completing the COVID circle,” she said.
What is your work experience in health care?
“I graduated a year and a half ago from Marquette’s 22-month intensive nursing program and had worked in health care for 15 years before that, as a CT tech doing cat scans. I decided to go into nursing because I wanted to do more for people — and there are so many different things you can do with nursing.”
Do you have any quotes/mantras that guide your work?
Author Maya Angelou: “People will forget what you said; people will forget what you did; but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
“That sentiment keeps me patient-centered. We’re constantly working fast, and it reminds me to cool my jets and remember, this is a person, not a task. Our patients are mothers, daughters and sisters, not cases.”
Do you have any advice for people considering a career in nursing?
“Believe in yourself. Someone told me I wasn’t smart enough to go to nursing school, but I had to just work hard and get through it, with help from a great support system.”
Once you’re through training, she added, “You can become a great support system for someone else.”