Jennifer Froh

“It was so sad,” Froh said. “She was only 71, and my parents had just celebrated their 50th anniversary.”

Working with COVID patients — and especially her mother’s death from the virus — showed Froh “how fragile life is. I also learned what a great team working together looks like. We all came together and were doing something really important.”

Froh also worked in the hospital’s vaccine clinic for a while before heading back to the G.I. department, “completing the COVID circle,” she said.

What is your work experience in health care?

“I graduated a year and a half ago from Marquette’s 22-month intensive nursing program and had worked in health care for 15 years before that, as a CT tech doing cat scans. I decided to go into nursing because I wanted to do more for people — and there are so many different things you can do with nursing.”

Do you have any quotes/mantras that guide your work?

Author Maya Angelou: “People will forget what you said; people will forget what you did; but people will never forget how you made them feel.”