Jillian Gottschalk

She worked in many departments — cardiac intensive care, orthopedics, urology clinic and others where she gained a broad experience. She graduated from Herzing University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in science and nursing.

That experience allowed her to expand her career. However, she had initially had some reservations about altering her career path.

“After I had my daughter, I was looking for something a little bit more flexible,” she said. “I came across the job posting for KVNA and decided to go all in, which was extremely hard for me because I was comfortable where I was at, but I knew that change was the best thing for me. I’m sure glad I trusted my gut.”

She soon learned she had made the right decision and she has learned to love her responsibilities. Gottschalk plans to become OASIS certified, allowing her to help her company grow.

“I love my relationships I have with my team and other staff members. I also love being able to go into the patient’s home and build a relationship with them and to know they can trust us with their cares,” she said.

Building trust was one of her first challenges. “I have overcome going into a complete stranger’s home and having them trust me and have the knowledge to help them get better.”