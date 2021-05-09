Jillian Gottschalk loved to hear the stories her grandmother, a nurse, told her about her job.
She was always fascinated to hear how the hospital doctors and nurses were difference makers who worked together to help the sick and injured.
After years in the healthcare industry, Gottschalk has become a difference maker for the Kenosha Visiting Nurses Association. After two years as a nurse who went out into the field to assist patients in their homes, she has become a clinical manager.
In that position, she supervises and helps other nurses and sometimes is out caring for patients. During the COVID-19 pandemic visiting nurses have been in high demand.
“She is always ready to do whatever needs to be done,” said Jan Marchuk, director of administration with KVNA. “She’s a take-charge leader. In a short time, she became case manager. She became a great motivator.”
With an ever-present smile, and a sincere concern for others, she works smoothly with and mentors other nurses. She is an important part of the orientation process.
Moreover, she communicates well with patients. “Patients love her,” said Marchuk. “She is an advocate for her patients.”
Gottschalk launched her career as a certified nurse assistant. “I worked at a hospital for nine years as a CNA as well as a nurse prior to coming to KVNA,” she said.
She worked in many departments — cardiac intensive care, orthopedics, urology clinic and others where she gained a broad experience. She graduated from Herzing University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in science and nursing.
That experience allowed her to expand her career. However, she had initially had some reservations about altering her career path.
“After I had my daughter, I was looking for something a little bit more flexible,” she said. “I came across the job posting for KVNA and decided to go all in, which was extremely hard for me because I was comfortable where I was at, but I knew that change was the best thing for me. I’m sure glad I trusted my gut.”
She soon learned she had made the right decision and she has learned to love her responsibilities. Gottschalk plans to become OASIS certified, allowing her to help her company grow.
“I love my relationships I have with my team and other staff members. I also love being able to go into the patient’s home and build a relationship with them and to know they can trust us with their cares,” she said.
Building trust was one of her first challenges. “I have overcome going into a complete stranger’s home and having them trust me and have the knowledge to help them get better.”
She adapted to the challenge. “I always made sure to read the patient’s chart to get to know their history as well as get to know them personally when I am in their home.”
“In the beginning of the pandemic, most patients didn’t want us coming into their homes and it affected their care and put them at risk of re- hospitalization. Also, the administrative team worked remotely, so our meetings went to Zoom,” she said.
Gottschalk credits her team for the KVNA’s positive reputation. “My team! We have such an amazing team. We all work so well together that if there is any time someone is stuck or needs help someone is always willing to go and help in any way possible. KVNA is truly a family! I am so blessed to be able to lead such a strong team out in our community.
“I love my team. We are a family. My job does not feel like a job. I truly enjoy coming to work and taking care of our community.”