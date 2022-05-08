Kenosha News Celebrates Nurses 2022: Catherine Orth

Name: Catherine Orth

Place of Employment: Bay At Waters Edge

Title: LPN

Degree/Certification-Type and Institution Attended:

Gateway Technical College

Hometown: Kenosha

What made you decide to become a nurse? My mother was a nurse.

How many years have worked as a nurse? 42 years

What’s been your most memorable experience? It’s experiences in long term care I have had the opportunity to develop close caring relationships.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse? Having our residents unable to see their families for such a long period of time we had to become creative with virtual visits, window visits, sharing holiday activities on our Facebook page.

What motivates you to show up to work each day? Providing quality skilled care for my residents.

Who inspires you? I’m very inspired by the family and guardians of my residents who advocate for their care.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.