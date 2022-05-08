Kenosha News Celebrates Nurses 2022: Donna Alverson

Name: Donna Alverson

Place Of Employment: Froedtert South

Title:

Manager of Employee Health and Infection Prevention & Control

Degree/Certification-Type And Institution Attended:

BSN -UWMilwaukee/Parkside

MSN—Milwaukee School of Engineering

Hometown: Kenosha, WI

What made you decide to become a nurse? I have always taken care of people, I was the “mom” of my friend group, even in high school.

How many years have you worked as as nurse? What’s been your most memorable experience? I started at Froedtert South on March 16, 2020! The next day the state went into lockdown. The pandemic has been the hardest and most important work I have ever done.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse? The hardest part of the pandemic has been the time lost with my family. The long hours at the hospital and working from home kept me so busy, I felt like I hardly saw my husband and daughter. Fear that my exposure to positive cases kept me away from my parents and my older daughter and granddaughter. I come from a very close extended family, we didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas together for the first time ever, during the pandemic. As a nurse, recharging after a long day or a hard week, with people you love, is very important and the pandemic took that.

What motivates you to show up to work each day? In my nursing career I have had the honor of working with some amazing coworkers and supervisors, but the people I have worked with in my departments and the COVID vaccine clinic are the hardest working and most selfless people I have ever known. They make the toughest days better, we support each other, make each other laugh, or just listen when its really difficult.

Who inspires you? My sister Debbie, has always been an inspiration to me. When I am not sure of what to do in a situation I think about her and how she would handle it.

