Kenosha News Celebrates Nurses 2022: Eileen Hilber

Name: Eileen Hilber

Place of Employment:

Froedtert South Kenosha Campus

United States Navy 1986-2000

Title: RN

Degree/Certification—Type and Institution Attended:

BSN 2000 Capital University Columbus, Ohio

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

What made you decide to become a nurse? I decided to become a nurse because I’ve always had the desire to help people and to do more for others. I wanted my children to have a good life. I was enlisted in the United States Navy and taking college credits and my executive officer introduced me to an officer selection program called the Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program (MECP). I applied and was selected. Completed my BSN and was commissioned into the Navy Nurse Corps. I retired from the service with just under 24 years of active duty.

How many years have worked as a nurse? 21 years

What’s been your most memorable experience? There are quite a few memorable experiences as you can imagine being a nurse. It is always rewarding when you see a patient that is crashing and the quick response on your part giving the care needed and that patient pulls thru and leaves the hospital.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse? I personally feel that the greatest challenge was the mental strain that it placed on us. Giving the best care that you could give and it wasn’t enough. All the extra shifts picked up to give the patients the care that they deserved. Taking care of patients that were doing well one day and the next day it was the total opposite. Plus the magnitude of the amount of deaths that we had to endure and their families could not be with them. It was a very trying time.

What motivates you to show up to work each day? The people that I work with on 4 Palmer. We are a close group of nurses. We are friends as well as colleagues. The fact that their is another nurse that I need to relieve so he or she can go home and I can step in to continue giving our patients the best care possible.

Who inspires you? My five children and my three soon to be four grandchildren. They are my life. They are my strength and my inspiration. They are the reason I do what I do. They inspire me to be the best person that I can be and in return I hope I inspire them to be the best that they can be.

