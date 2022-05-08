Kenosha News Celebrates Nurses 2022: Heidi Eckelberg

Name: Heidi Eckelberg

Place of Employment: Kenosha Community Health Center

Title: APNP

Degree/Certification-Type and Institution Attended:

Gateway Technical College-ADN (Associate degree in Nursing)

UW-Milwaukee BSN (Bachelor in Science-Nursing)

Concordia College- FNP (Family Nurse Practitioner)

Alverno College- PMHNP (post masters mental health nurse practitioner)

Hometown: Kenosha

What made you decide to become a nurse?

I wanted to be the change that I wanted to see in the world

How many years have worked as a nurse?

What’s been your most memorable experience?:

There are so many. I love listening to my patients life story so I can understand them and help them navigate obstacles/biases to get them to a place where they can live a healthy and purposeful life; both emotionally and physically.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?

For the first year, everything was done through telehealth. I missed the personal connection. I also work at an Urgent Care; the fear and panic the pandemic caused society was heartbreaking. I was there to reassure them we are all scared and are trying to get through this; no one is alone.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

I love people. The world can be so toxic. I want others to know it’s OK not to be OK because we all struggle. I want to provide hope in humanity.

Who inspires you?

My mother. She is not able to read or write despite graduating from high school. She inspires me to have humility and treat everyone as I would like to be treated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.