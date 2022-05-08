Kenosha News Celebrates Nurses 2022: Jamison Bellaire

Name: Jamison Bellaire

Place of Employment: Kenosha Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie

Title: Registered Nurse Interventional Procedures

Degree/Certification—Type and Institution Attended:

Associate Degree Nursing Gateway Technical College of Kenosha

Hometown: Racine, WI

What made you decide to become a nurse?

An interest in health concerns among family members and choose a career in health care and tobe able to help others

How many years have worked as a nurse?

30 years

What’s been your most memorable experience?

twenty seven years working in Critical Care at Kenosha Hospital were some of the most memorable times

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?

First accepting it’s real and then seeing the effect it had on people of all ages.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

A solid career choice as far as learning objectives but knowing that what we do makes a difference the lives of so many people our community

What inspires you?

Helping others.

