Kenosha News Celebrates Nurses 2022: Jamison Bellaire

Name: Jamison Bellaire
Place of Employment: Kenosha Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie
Title: Registered Nurse Interventional Procedures
Degree/Certification—Type and Institution Attended:
Associate Degree Nursing Gateway Technical College of Kenosha
Hometown: Racine, WI
What made you decide to become a nurse?
An interest in health concerns among family members and choose a career in health care and tobe able to help others
How many years have worked as a nurse?
30 years
What’s been your most memorable experience?
twenty seven years working in Critical Care at Kenosha Hospital were some of the most memorable times
What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?
First accepting it’s real and then seeing the effect it had on people of all ages.
What motivates you to show up to work each day?
A solid career choice as far as learning objectives but knowing that what we do makes a difference the lives of so many people our community
What inspires you?
Helping others.