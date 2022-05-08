Kenosha News Celebrates Nurses 2022: Lauren Gentry

Name: Lauren Gentry

Place of Employment: Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha

Title: Manager, Float Pool & Staffing Services

Degree/Certification-Type and Institution Attended:

BSN: UW-Milwaukee/Parkside

Hometown: Pleasant Prairie

What made you decide to become a nurse?

One of my sisters had a genetic disorder and was always sick as we were growing up. We were in and out of doctor's offices, hospitals, etc. and then finally reached hospice. The doctors were nice for the most part, but it was always the nurses that stood out in the care they provided, the compassion, and the support to my sister, my parents, and my entire family. That stuck with me.

How many years have worked as a nurse?

Almost 9 years.

What’s been your most memorable experience?

One of my patients was unexpectedly diagnosed with a rare, fast-progressing cancer. She and her family could barely process the diagnosis, let alone the prognosis seemingly overnight. The patient and her husband were understandably very upset, and very much on edge-they were definitely grieving and angry at the circumstances-but not at anyone person. I recognized this and understood that this was probably one of the worst times in their lives, so I did everything I could to try to keep up some hope, and if nothing else, be someone safe they could vent to without judgment. I tried to stay with that patient throughout her hospital stay and subsequent visits, I also cared for her when her disease had progressed to the point that she was actively dying. I held her hand when her family couldn't be with her, and I comforted her family when she could no longer be with them. I, too, grieved when she passed and I still think of her and her family all the time.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?

I was the charge RN on what became our designated Covid unit, I also was the one to take the call when our first inpatient was reported Covid+. There was so much fear in the beginning, both our's as healthcare workers and also the patient's. The biggest challenges were just trying to understand all the new changes to healthcare delivery-overnight there were new rules and protocols, patients could no longer have any visitors, we were constantly wearing respirator masks that bruised our face, and we had no idea when, or if, it would end. But the camaraderie amongst our team of RNs and CNAs helped us cope and persevere-I couldn't have made it through sane without the support of my coworkers and being able to support them in turn.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

Making a better place for people to work. I never wanted to go into management, but over time, I experienced good leaders and bad, and it became frustrating to feel powerless when changes were made without mine and the other team's input. So, I figured if I wanted to see the changes made that I felt would benefit my fellow caregivers, I should try to make those changes myself!

Who inspires you?:

Honestly, I am constantly inspired by my team members and coworkers. Healthcare workers really are amazing-they see people at their worst, understand that, empathize with that, and somehow still do whatever they can to get those patients out of that hole. Some of the ways my coworkers have connected meaningfully to their patients, or to the patients’ families, are things I never would have thought of, but those caregivers put in the extra effort to find that bridge-and either cross it or invite the patient to do so at their own pace.

