Kenosha News Celebrates Nurses 2022: Lauren McLelland

Name: Lauren McLelland

Place of Employment: Froedtert South

Title: Registered Nurse, Intensive Care Unit

Degree/Certification-Type and Institution Attended:

BSN, Herzing University, Kenosha, WI

BS Biology/Psychology Lees-McRae College, Banner Elk, NC

Hometown: Salisbury, N.C.

What made you decide to become a nurse? Nursing requires assisting others in potentially high stress environments. I enjoy assisting patients and helping them retain their dignity as they heal from traumatic/severe illnesses. I believe nurses make a difference and I wanted to be part of that.

How many years have worked as a nurse? I started in health care in 2017 after transitioning from Active Duty in the Navy to the U.S. Navy Reserves. Jandali Surgical Associates, S.C. gave me the chance of a lifetime to learn from them as an MA while I went back to school for Nursing. Herzing University offered a flexible Accelerated Bachelor’s program which I completed in 2020 and transitioned from surgery to the ICU to meet the demands of the pandemic.

What’s been your most memorable experience? I once had a patient, a fellow veteran, who I had gotten close to. I was able to get approval for them to go see their grandchild. I’ll never forget the conversations we shared on the way to meet the baby, being able to take pictures, and the overwhelming feeling that we were all in the exact right location at exactly the right time. I still think of them every time I walk past that room and I am thankful for the opportunity to have shared something so special and to feel like I made a difference for the entire family.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?

As an empath, the toll the pandemic took on me was exponential. It was incredibly difficult to reassure patients and their family members. It became pertinent to call family members every night that I was on shift, sometimes multiple times a shift to let them know how their loved one was responding to treatment. I felt for my coworkers who faced death day after day after day. It seemed unrelenting. It was exhausting and I am blessed to have gone through it with the team of professionals that we have at Froedtert South.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

The opportunity to provide care for our patients and extend that compassion to their loved ones motivates me each day I come to work. It is a privilege to care for them in this way and it is an honor to do it with such an exemplary team.

Who inspires you?

I am inspired by my spouse and their ability to recognize when I’m struggling and be able to help me find peace. Nursing constantly challenges you physically, mentally, and spiritually. I pray that each nurse has as strong of a support system as I do, and that they feel empowered to continue providing the best possible care to their patients.

