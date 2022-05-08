Kenosha News Celebrates Nurses 2022: Paula Yurchak

Name: Paula Yurchak

Place of Employment: Froedert South St. Catherine

Title: RN

Degree/Certification-Type and Institution Attended:

Diploma graduate 1973 St Lukes School of Nursing,

Bachelor degree in 1980 St Francis college

Hometown: Kenosha,Wi.

What made you decide to become a nurse? I had always wanted to be a nurse as long as I could remember.

How many years have worked as a nurse? 48 years. 42 years as a Labor and Delivery nurse. I retired from that job five years ago and have worked since in doctors offices and currently in the vaccine clinic.

What’s been your most memorable experience? I had the pleasure of bringing new life into this world. Each delivery was a memorable experience.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse? I went back to work to give back to my community by giving vaccines at St Catherines Hospital.

What motivates you to show up to work each day? I only work a limited number of hours in this position. It serves as a means for me to give back for my many blessings.

Who inspires you? My inspiration are the nurses that have worked so tirelessly throughout these past two years. They deserve the accolades and recognition, and I thank them and admire each and every nurse through this pandemic.

