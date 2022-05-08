Kenosha News Celebrates Nurses 2022: Samantha Cassity

Name: Samantha Cassity

Place of Employment: Advocate Aurora

Title: RN

Degree/Certification—Type and Institution Attended:

BSN at Herzing University

Currently working on MSN for Family Nurse Practitioner at Herzing University

Hometown: Lake Geneva, WI

What made you decide to become a nurse?: My passion for helping others lead me to become a nurse.

How many years have worked as a nurse?: I have worked at Aurora for 13 years. I started in housekeeping, then became a CNA, while attending school I became a nurse extern and then became an RN.

What’s been your most memorable experience?: My favorite moments throughout my career have been being able to bond with my patients and families during a difficult time in their life.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?:

I would say, a very challenging part of the pandemic was the doubling of rooms. With higher patient ratios came increased stress levels in an already stressful environment. This caused a lot of tension and high turnover rates. Everyone who worked in healthcare during the pandemic deserves so much recognition!

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

My co-workers and the patients motivate me to show up to work every day. I love the people I work with, they keep me smiling all day long. And the experiences I have each day with new patients and new families keeps my job interesting.

Who inspires you?:

My colleagues inspire me. During the pandemic they showed resilience, strength, and compassion. We helped each other through some very questionable and traumatizing times, they are truly inspirational.

