Kenosha News Celebrates Nurses 2022: Shannon Shilts-Frye

Name:

Shannon Shilts-Frye

Place of Employment:

Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association

Title:

Registered Nurse Case Manager

Degree/Certification - Type and Institution Attended:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Herzing University

Hometown:

Kenosha, WI

What made you decide to become a nurse?:

When I was little and my grandparents were ill and in and out of the hospital, I would dream and pretend that I could be their nurse and make everything better so that they would not be sick or in pain. Unfortunately they passed away well before I became a nurse and I never got to make that dream a reality, so it is my goal to help every other grandma and grandpa, and mom and dad, and child and sibling happier and healthier and to treat them as I would if they were my own family. This one’s for you grandma Wanda and grandpa Forest, you were the best of the best:)

What’s been your most memorable experience?:

I have had so many memorable experiences that it is hard to pick just one. I have had SO many amazing patients. One memorable experience was an older gentleman who I was seeing in his home for wound care to his foot; he had punctured it on a nail and had to have the nail surgically removed which left a pretty deep wound. I saw him 3 times a week for several months and he and his wife literally became like family. I loved going over there and hearing stories of how his family immigrated to the US, and of their lives here in Kenosha. The day his wound finally healed and I knew I wouldn't be seeing them again was bittersweet; we were so happy that his wound finally healed, but it was so hard for all of us knowing we wouldn't have our= weekly visits anymore. I most definitely will be checking in on them from time to time. Another experience that was memorable was when I worked at St. Cats in the ICU and we had a husband and wife who were hospitalized at the same time over the course of a few weeks. They were hospitalized together but in different rooms over their 62nd wedding anniversary. Another nurse and I set the husband's room up so his wife's bed could be wheeled in next to him, we found out what their wedding song was, then found the song on Youtube, had their dinners delivered to the room and played their wedding song while they were able to eat together and enjoy each other's company for one last anniversary.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?:

I worked in the Froedtert South ICU through the first year of the pandemic and honestly the hardest part was having to gown up with ALL the PPE before we went into every room, and then having to take it off after, and then repeat, so many times, all day long. That stuff is hot and sweaty and not comfortable. As far as the care we provided; there were no changes through the pandemic. We provided amazing care; and even today in this position and with the KVNA team, we do what we were born to do: give quality, compassionate care to all our patients; the only difference is that in this position I am able to see the end result of weeks or even months of nursing care and the positive impact it makes on our patients and it is the MOST amazing feeling.

What motivates me to go to work every day?:

Knowing that I am going to make a difference in someone's life that day. Out in the "field" as we call it, we are literally the eyes and ears of the doctors; we don't have a multidisciplinary staff with us like in the hospital when we show up at a patient's house; we could be walking into a patient having a heart attack, or in intense pain from chemotherapy, or depressed because they feel alone, or unsure of how to take their medications etc. It is the fact that I can be there to help my patients when they are in need and to make those assessments and potentially save someone's life or make their day less lonely that motivates me to go to work every day.

Who inspires you?:

My family, coworkers, and patients who are more valued and appreciated than they will ever, ever know.

