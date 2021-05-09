Kim Bonn, executive director of Library Terrace Assisted Living, learned the importance of providing heartfelt care to seniors through caring for her own grandfather. Here are some details of her healthcare journey.
What is your age and family dynamic?
I am 42 years old; my husband’s name is Joe, and we have two daughters, Haley, 21 and Jenna, 18 and 4 doggies, Rasta, Izzy, Marley and Rita.
In what town do you live?
Kenosha, born and raised!
What is your title at Library Terrace Assisted Living?
Executive Director. I started working there in 2015 as the nurse on staff and was soon promoted to executive director.
What is your nursing education?
I graduated with a bachelor of nursing from Herzing University and am a registered nurse. I also am registered with the state of Wisconsin as a Community Based Residential Facility administrator.
How did you become interested in healthcare?
I think I’ve always wanted to be in the medical field, I just didn’t know it. I love to know the why and how of everything, especially the physiology of the human body. Studying nursing has given me the ability to do that.
What is a stand-out memory from your career?
After a resident had passed, their family member wanted to know the details because she wasn’t there. When I explained that I was there the entire time and held her hands and told her it was OK, as she slipped away, she was so grateful her loved one wasn’t alone. I am so humbled and honored to be that trusted person who can be there for a resident when their loved ones can’t.
Have you had special mentors along the way?
Not a mentor but a person who gave me purpose and helped me figure out which path I wanted to take in my nursing career. I had the privilege of caring for my grandpa until he passed. All of the things I did for him I wanted to continue doing because I knew how much it meant to him and how I felt just being able to help. I love that I can go to work every single day and show seniors that they’re still people, they aren’t forgotten, and they are loved.
Do you have a favorite quote that pertains to your job?
“If you find it in your heart to care for someone else, you have succeeded.” — Maya Angelou
What has been the most challenging aspect of the pandemic?
The most challenging aspect has been seeing our residents’ physical and emotional challenges and feeling so sad and helpless knowing that they couldn’t see their families. My team has been extremely creative in keeping our residents as healthy and active as possible during this time and I couldn’t be prouder of the work we do.