What is a stand-out memory from your career?

After a resident had passed, their family member wanted to know the details because she wasn’t there. When I explained that I was there the entire time and held her hands and told her it was OK, as she slipped away, she was so grateful her loved one wasn’t alone. I am so humbled and honored to be that trusted person who can be there for a resident when their loved ones can’t.

Have you had special mentors along the way?

Not a mentor but a person who gave me purpose and helped me figure out which path I wanted to take in my nursing career. I had the privilege of caring for my grandpa until he passed. All of the things I did for him I wanted to continue doing because I knew how much it meant to him and how I felt just being able to help. I love that I can go to work every single day and show seniors that they’re still people, they aren’t forgotten, and they are loved.

Do you have a favorite quote that pertains to your job?

“If you find it in your heart to care for someone else, you have succeeded.” — Maya Angelou

What has been the most challenging aspect of the pandemic?