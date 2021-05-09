Lance Gordon is employed as a full time ICU nurse at Froedtert Milwaukee. He works in the resource pool, which means he is assigned to one of the many specialized ICU units. Even after Lance works a 12-hour shift, it is normal for Lance to check in on his 94-year-old grandmother, and his parents. He enjoys giving back to the Kenosha and Racine area by working as a high school and college basketball official. He also officiates college basketball. Lance is a graduate of the nursing program at Gateway Technical College. “He has taken the best of his mother and I and has molded himself into an outstanding young man with a brilliant future ahead,” wrote his nominator.
How did you become interested in nursing?This is actually a funny story. As a senior in high school, I really didn’t know what I wanted to. I initially thought about being a police officer but didn’t feel like it was quite the right fit for me. I then looked into being a firefighter and was really drawn to the leadership aspect of it, but again, there was something about it that it was missing. At that time, I didn’t know what that something was. Eventually my cousin Andy, who is currently finishing his final semester of residency as a neurosurgeon at Ohio State University, suggested nursing. My initial reaction was “What? Guys don’t do nursing.” After some persuasion from him, I decided to look into nursing a little more. I found out that not only do guys do nursing, but it’s also an extremely rewarding career which presents a new challenge every day and requires a high level of skill and critical thinking.
What is your favorite nursing memory?I had the honor of caring for a patient who was involved in a traumatic accident, but was able to be an organ donor and save the lives of five other people in our community. The difficult reality of this miraculous gift is that it came at the expense of their own life. As we prepared the patient for their final moments with us, before we escorted them to the operating room, hundreds of people gathered and lined the hallways to honor the patient. As we walked, I was brought to tears. Co-workers, peers, friends, people I knew and people I didn’t know all gathered to support me, my patient, and their family. In that moment I was so proud to be a nurse and to be a part of something so much bigger than just me.
Did you have a mentor?I wouldn’t say that I had a mentor, but I have several role models that I still look up to this day. My first two are my parents. Growing up they instilled in me the values of work ethic and resiliency. I think of those as part of my core values as a person. In addition to my parents, my high school track and cross country coach Jon Furreness has been a role model. People think that running is an individual sport but it’s so much more than that. In both cross country and track an individual can achieve great things purely on their individual performance, but the team is successful when several individuals have high quality performances. When one person doesn’t execute in their race, the team suffers. The same concept applies to the care of a critically sick person. When their condition deteriorates, it takes the teamwork and synchrony of several Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Respiratory Therapists, Nurse Practitioners, Physician’s Assistants, and Doctors to give that person the best opportunity for a positive outcome. Everyone has their role, and each role is unique and vital.
What is your favorite quote that pertains to your job?“Improvise, adapt, and overcome”
Jon Furreness, St. Joseph cross country and track coach
What’s been the most challenging thing about dealing with COVID-19?In my position as ICU Resource Pool, I have cared for patients with COVID intermittently so for me to speak on it and talk about how challenging it is and the impact it has had doesn’t feel right. I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside several nurses who have cared for COVID patients almost daily since March of 2020, when the pandemic began. The mentality among the rest of us in the ICUs at Froedtert is: “Do your part, whatever that part may be.” The biggest lesson that COVID has taught me is to know the value of what you have each and every moment of every day.