Lance Gordon

What is your favorite nursing memory?I had the honor of caring for a patient who was involved in a traumatic accident, but was able to be an organ donor and save the lives of five other people in our community. The difficult reality of this miraculous gift is that it came at the expense of their own life. As we prepared the patient for their final moments with us, before we escorted them to the operating room, hundreds of people gathered and lined the hallways to honor the patient. As we walked, I was brought to tears. Co-workers, peers, friends, people I knew and people I didn’t know all gathered to support me, my patient, and their family. In that moment I was so proud to be a nurse and to be a part of something so much bigger than just me.

Did you have a mentor?I wouldn’t say that I had a mentor, but I have several role models that I still look up to this day. My first two are my parents. Growing up they instilled in me the values of work ethic and resiliency. I think of those as part of my core values as a person. In addition to my parents, my high school track and cross country coach Jon Furreness has been a role model. People think that running is an individual sport but it’s so much more than that. In both cross country and track an individual can achieve great things purely on their individual performance, but the team is successful when several individuals have high quality performances. When one person doesn’t execute in their race, the team suffers. The same concept applies to the care of a critically sick person. When their condition deteriorates, it takes the teamwork and synchrony of several Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Respiratory Therapists, Nurse Practitioners, Physician’s Assistants, and Doctors to give that person the best opportunity for a positive outcome. Everyone has their role, and each role is unique and vital.