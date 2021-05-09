Nicolette Larsen

I value the relationship between myself and my patients because I enjoy listening to their concerns and comfort them during hard times. An example that sticks out to me is when I comforted a pediatric COVID patient when she was alone without visitors in her room. I spent time listening and talking to her about school and got her a coloring book to keep her mind off being in the hospital. I can also help people in need outside of work in the community. For instance, a couple years ago I was able to save someone’s life in Kenosha at Wine Knot. Some woman was choking on her dinner and stood up grabbing her neck. Her family yelled for help and instantly I stood up to help her. I performed the Heimlich maneuver on her after another customer already tried. I was able to dislodge the food and she was able to breathe again. I enjoy being there to help when needed!

Any mentors important to you? Can you talk about that person or people?My mom is a very kind and compassionate person and cared for my sister and I through hard times growing up. She is always positive and selfless with everyone she comes into contact with. Also, my nursing professors at Illinois Wesleyan University are my mentors. They’re very intelligent, enjoy what they do and dedicate their lives to helping others and teaching at the same time.

Talk about the pandemic and how it’s affected you and your profession.COVID has truly affected my job in that it is always busy at the hospital, and we were on surge census. We did not have enough rooms for all that patients that needed one. We were often short staffed and still are sometimes. Having to learn new skills and new infectious disease guidelines was a challenge and a bit scary at the same time. Fear of the unknown and when the pandemic will be over is still scary. We as nurses could not work from home like other professions and risk our lives everyday caring for the sick and needy. I am honored and humbled that I am capable to caring for these people during this hard time.

