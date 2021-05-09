Even as a youngster, Pleasant Prairie resident Nicolette Larsen knew she wanted to help others.
And that desire eventually led Larsen into the health care field, where for the last five years, she’s worked as a nurse, most currently in adult medical-surgical, but also with a deep background in pediatrics.
And it’s a job that continues to give back to her in the most meaningful ways, whether it’s helping COVID patients in this pandemic era or working with children and young people.
Larsen was nominated for the Kenosha News Salute to Nurses by her grandmother, Geri Larsen, who became a patient of her granddaughter when she was stricken with COVID.
Needless to say, Geri Larsen is one proud grandmother.
“She is the most caring and unselfish individual I know,” Geri Larsen said in her nomination. “Working extremely long days, she is tired, but pushes through to continue to provide care to her patients and with her big smiling eyes and gentle touch.
“On her off days from working full time at the hospital, she works additional hours administering COVID-19 vaccines, plus she works part-time at a pediatric clinic in Lake County (Ill.) as well. (Recently), she had the honor of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to both of her grandparents, who are so grateful and so very proud of all her accomplishments and professionalism. She is one very outstanding young lady.”
Nicolette Larsen currently works at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital in Lake Forest. She previously at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Pleasant Prairie for two years as a pediatric and neonatal intensive care nurse, then picked up a second job at Lake Forest Pediatrics before she moved into the adult/pediatric unit with Northwestern Medicine in April 2018.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing with a minor in health from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Ill., in April 2016.
Larsen responded to email questions about her love for the profession and how health care has been directly effected by the pandemic:
What kind of nursing do you do?I do inpatient adult medical-surgical nursing, pediatric nursing and care of COVID patients when we get them in the hospital. I also work at a pediatric clinic where I care for newborns to age 22 until they graduate college. I enjoy the variety of patients I care for. However, my true passion is working with children.
What sparked your interest in the profession?I have always loved working with kids and volunteering at church when I was younger. I was sick as a baby and had wonderful nurses and people caring for me who I never knew. I wanted to give back to the community and care for others, as I am a naturally nurturing and kind person.
What would you describe as the best part of your job?The best part of my job is caring for children and their family, whether it be at the hospital or the clinic. I have an amazing feeling when I know I’m making a difference in someone’s life, especially with children. I received a call the other day from a mom of a patient I vaccinated who was thankful for my kind words to her child during a scary time when she was getting her 11-year shots.
I value the relationship between myself and my patients because I enjoy listening to their concerns and comfort them during hard times. An example that sticks out to me is when I comforted a pediatric COVID patient when she was alone without visitors in her room. I spent time listening and talking to her about school and got her a coloring book to keep her mind off being in the hospital. I can also help people in need outside of work in the community. For instance, a couple years ago I was able to save someone’s life in Kenosha at Wine Knot. Some woman was choking on her dinner and stood up grabbing her neck. Her family yelled for help and instantly I stood up to help her. I performed the Heimlich maneuver on her after another customer already tried. I was able to dislodge the food and she was able to breathe again. I enjoy being there to help when needed!
Any mentors important to you? Can you talk about that person or people?My mom is a very kind and compassionate person and cared for my sister and I through hard times growing up. She is always positive and selfless with everyone she comes into contact with. Also, my nursing professors at Illinois Wesleyan University are my mentors. They’re very intelligent, enjoy what they do and dedicate their lives to helping others and teaching at the same time.
Talk about the pandemic and how it’s affected you and your profession.COVID has truly affected my job in that it is always busy at the hospital, and we were on surge census. We did not have enough rooms for all that patients that needed one. We were often short staffed and still are sometimes. Having to learn new skills and new infectious disease guidelines was a challenge and a bit scary at the same time. Fear of the unknown and when the pandemic will be over is still scary. We as nurses could not work from home like other professions and risk our lives everyday caring for the sick and needy. I am honored and humbled that I am capable to caring for these people during this hard time.