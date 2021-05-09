Raymond Garay gave retirement a try. It didn’t work out.
After spending 23 years in the United States Navy as a corpsman — a military career that included being promoted to chief petty officer just eight years into his service — and then another 11 years as nurse manager of an intensive care unit for newborns at a Wisconsin hospital, Garay tried to retire. After two years, he said, he was itching to return to work.
“I said ‘let me see how I can serve,’” he said. “I love serving. That’s what makes me happy.”
He said he went on a search for a new way to use his skills and found a job announcement for Kenosha Community Health Center, which aims to provide primary health care for underserved communities in the county. “I fell in love with their mission statement,” Garay said, and he returned to work.
Now the executive director of medical services, Garay has been with the organization since 2019.
His most recent focus in his role has been on attacking the COVID pandemic through mobile testing services and now through a mobile vaccination clinic. The KCHC was at first providing testing in a mobile setting in a parking lot. But when cold weather began approaching last year leadership was looking for a way they could continue to service the community with mobile testing while providing a warm building for staff.
Garay said he was with KCHC Chief Executive Mary Quimet in her office in downtown Kenosha discussing the issue when she looked out her window and saw a vacant building that was a bank drive-up facility downtown. “How about that?” she asked.
The agency rented the building and Garay and his team created the systems to put the mobile testing and program to work in the building, brainstorming everything from how to park cars in a way that would allow emergency access to patients, to rigging video monitors in the outdoor drive-up lanes for check ins. “We’ve created everything from scratch,” Garay said.
On a recent Wednesday, the staff there was cheerfully greeting people coming in for their second vaccines, nurses giving people their shots without the patients ever having to leave their car. They’ve vaccinated 3,000 people at the clinic since February.
The group is also putting together mobile clinics to meet people where they are already gathered, including a plan to vaccinate 250 people at a church in Kenosha after Sunday services.
True to his military roots, Garay talks often about he and his staff’s “mission.”
“This is the best team I’ve worked with in my entire career,” Garay said of the KCHC group. The feeling appears to be mutual. One of his colleagues nominated him for the nursing recognition. And when he left the room during an interview someone standing nearby volunteered “we love Ray.”
Garay joined the Navy at 17 immediately after graduating from high school in 1982. He joined the military without a clear idea of what he wanted to do in the services, but after he aced a series of tests his Navy superiors directed him to choose from several Navy career options. He decided to focus on becoming a corpsman, or medical specialist.
He began as a hospital corpsman, working with geriatric oncology patients. Later, worked in everything from field medicine to caring for premature infants. He ended his military career teaching at Naval Station Great Lakes.
Garay was able to pursue his nursing degree while serving in the Navy and received his degree in 1994.
After retiring from the Navy, Garay worked at a hospital in West Allis working with medically fragile newborns, ending his time there as manager of neonatal intensive care.
Garay said his nursing career began with taking care of elderly patients at the end of their lives “and then flipped to taking care of patients you could hold in the palm of your hand.”
He said he finds taking care of underserved communities at KCHC very fulfilling.
“I feel very fortunate to be part of the team here,” he said. “This is one of the few jobs besides being in the military where you can be part of creating a plan and then executing it and seeing immediate impact.”