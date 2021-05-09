Raymond Garay

Garay said he was with KCHC Chief Executive Mary Quimet in her office in downtown Kenosha discussing the issue when she looked out her window and saw a vacant building that was a bank drive-up facility downtown. “How about that?” she asked.

The agency rented the building and Garay and his team created the systems to put the mobile testing and program to work in the building, brainstorming everything from how to park cars in a way that would allow emergency access to patients, to rigging video monitors in the outdoor drive-up lanes for check ins. “We’ve created everything from scratch,” Garay said.

On a recent Wednesday, the staff there was cheerfully greeting people coming in for their second vaccines, nurses giving people their shots without the patients ever having to leave their car. They’ve vaccinated 3,000 people at the clinic since February.

The group is also putting together mobile clinics to meet people where they are already gathered, including a plan to vaccinate 250 people at a church in Kenosha after Sunday services.

True to his military roots, Garay talks often about he and his staff’s “mission.”