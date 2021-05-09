Vickie Lewis

What has been the most challenging thing about being a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic and what lessons will you take away from it?It has been a demanding year. We all have hit the ground running. We have worked some days with less and everyone has pulled up their bootstraps and really risen to the occasion to be sure our patients are cared for. I think what I have seen and continue to see is the absolutely amazing way our staff, our providers and administration has united. We have some of the most dedicated and amazing people working here. So many days they are tired and when you are in need and ask, they reach down deep and give a little more. And it has been everyone. I look at them in awe and I am so thankful for each and every one of them. The pandemic has shown me that despite the difficulties it has presented, it has not broken us and we will get through this together.