With 24 hours to make it happen, Vickie Lewis, 67, Director of Froedert South Medical Group, oversaw a team of “healthcare heroes” last year to set up the first mass COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Kenosha County.
Lewis, who started her career in nursing nearly 40 year ago, is reluctant to call herself one of those “heroes.” She said she is humbled to be surrounded by so many dedicated nurses who work in the 10 different clinic sites and 2 Immediate Care areas she oversees.
The person who nominated her for recognition said Lewis “works very long days managing and administering vaccinations to ensure the community remains safe and protected” in addition to being a mentor.
“She is a true hero and cares about her co-workers and the community more than anyone I know,” her nominee wrote. “She truly deserves the recognition for all her efforts in helping to decrease spread of COVID while leading and supporting her team on a daily basis.”
How did you become interested in nursing?As I thought about a career I would like to do that would provide support for my family, I looked at what I was best at. I was good at taking care of people. Nursing became a very real option as my logic was I could care for my patients, make a difference in the life of another person and help them through what might be a difficult time for them.
What different types of nursing roles have you had?Come August, I will have been a practicing nurse for 40 years. I started my career in the Surgical/Medical Intensive Care Unit at St. Catherine’s Hospital. I did some nursing in a factory setting as well. From there I went to the Emergency Department and spent most of my time doing “hands on” in that area. I loved the excitement of all of the different needs of the patients, from a simple laceration to trauma. Great friendships came out of that experience. From there I went into management and have worked as a manager over many inpatient/outpatient areas: Medical/Surgical, OB/GYNE, Emergency Department, Telemetry. I also was an adjunct instructor for the Medical Assistant program at Gateway Technical College for about 7 years and oversee the health unit at Carthage College.
What has your experience been during the last year?
In March of last year, I was asked to get the COVID-19 testing tent up and running. With the amazing help of one of my coordinators, Sarah, we got it up and running. We ran the testing for the community Monday through Friday—10-hour days and Saturday. I was in the tent every day. It was quite exciting to be the first to offer this for our community. The need was great and people were very appreciative. We all worked through snow, rain and wind.
More recently, along with an amazing administrative team, infection control department, pharmacy and others, we implemented the vaccine clinic. I assisted in vaccinating employees and a couple times for the community. Now my main responsibility is to work with others to assure we have the necessary staffing.
What has been the most challenging thing about being a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic and what lessons will you take away from it?It has been a demanding year. We all have hit the ground running. We have worked some days with less and everyone has pulled up their bootstraps and really risen to the occasion to be sure our patients are cared for. I think what I have seen and continue to see is the absolutely amazing way our staff, our providers and administration has united. We have some of the most dedicated and amazing people working here. So many days they are tired and when you are in need and ask, they reach down deep and give a little more. And it has been everyone. I look at them in awe and I am so thankful for each and every one of them. The pandemic has shown me that despite the difficulties it has presented, it has not broken us and we will get through this together.