 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FORMULA ONE

F1: Albon suffers complications after surgery

  • 0

MONZA, Italy — Formula One driver Alex Albon suffered “respiratory failure” and had to be put on a ventilator following complications from surgery.

Alex Albon h/s

Albon

Albon was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis on Saturday morning and underwent successful surgery but then had to be moved to intensive care as he required assistance breathing, his Williams team said in a statement on Monday.

“Following surgery, Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication,” Williams said. “He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support.

“He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. He has now been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow. There were no other complications.”

People are also reading…

Williams added Albon is focused on recovery and preparation for the next race, the Singapore GP on Oct. 2.

Albon signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for Williams last month. The Thai driver has picked up four points this season with a ninth-place finish in Miami and 10th-place finishes in Australia and Belgium.

Albon, who took part in both practices on Friday, was replaced at Monza by the team’s reserve driver and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries. The Dutchman finished an impressive ninth to score points on his F1 debut.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert