FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, June 19

Armenian church to host Madagh picnic
CALEDONIA — St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church will hold its annual “Madagh” picnic at the church grounds, 4100 N. Newman Road, Village of Caledonia on Sunday, June 27.
The work “Madagh” means offering and goes back to the time of Abraham who was willing to offer his only son, Isaac, to god to prove his love, faith and obedience to the Lord. Today, St. Hagop’s Madagh is an expression of that same love, faith and gratitude to the Lord for all that He has bestowed.
The blessing of St. Hagop’s Madagh will be at 11:15 a.m., officiated by Rev. Father Daron Stepanian, pastor of St. Hagop. Due to COVID 19, only the traditional Madagh (beef stew) and bulghur (cracked wheat rice), the offering, will be prepared and served immediately after the blessing until 1 p.m.
Starting at 11 a.m., attendees will be allowed to enter the church grounds and park. All attendees will be asked to remain in their cars.
Live Armenian music will be performed by the Mid East Beat during the serving of the Madagh and bulghur. Contact Zohrab Khaligian at 262-818-6537 or khaligian@netzero.net for more information.
Church plans Summer Food to Go fundraiser
KENOSHA —Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1919 54th St., plans to host a curbside Summer Food to Go fundraiser in July.
It will be held on Friday, July 9, from 4 to 8 p.m.; on Saturday, July 10, from 4 to 10 p.m.; and on Sunday, July 11. from 3 to 7 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday, the following food items will be available: homemade spaghetti dinner, Italian donuts (fried dough), egg rolls and homemade Italian cookies (genetti, taralli and biscotti).
On Sunday, the following will be available: meatball bombers, Italian donuts (fried dough), egg rolls, and homemade Italian cookies (genetti, taralli and biscotti).
The homemade spaghetti dinner will include homemade spaghetti and sauce, salad, two meatballs and dessert. Extra meatballs will be available for purchase.
Those attending should enter 54th Street from 22nd Avenue and pull your vehicle to the curb on the south side of 54th Street. The first car in line will be positioned at the church driveway where dinner orders will be taken and brought to your vehicle. Please remain in your vehicle the entire time. Volunteers will be directing car traffic.
Contact the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church office with questions at 262-652-7660 or via email at parishoffice@olmckenosha.org.
Somers church offers Diaper BankSOMERS — Somers Community United Church of Christ, 9918 12th St., (Highway E & 100th Avenue), invites those in need to use its Diaper Bank.