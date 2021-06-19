FAITH BRIEFS for Saturday, June 19

Armenian church to host Madagh picnic

CALEDONIA — St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church will hold its annual “Madagh” picnic at the church grounds, 4100 N. Newman Road, Village of Caledonia on Sunday, June 27.

The work “Madagh” means offering and goes back to the time of Abraham who was willing to offer his only son, Isaac, to god to prove his love, faith and obedience to the Lord. Today, St. Hagop’s Madagh is an expression of that same love, faith and gratitude to the Lord for all that He has bestowed.

The blessing of St. Hagop’s Madagh will be at 11:15 a.m., officiated by Rev. Father Daron Stepanian, pastor of St. Hagop. Due to COVID 19, only the traditional Madagh (beef stew) and bulghur (cracked wheat rice), the offering, will be prepared and served immediately after the blessing until 1 p.m.

Starting at 11 a.m., attendees will be allowed to enter the church grounds and park. All attendees will be asked to remain in their cars.

Live Armenian music will be performed by the Mid East Beat during the serving of the Madagh and bulghur. Contact Zohrab Khaligian at 262-818-6537 or khaligian@netzero.net for more information.

