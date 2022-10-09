 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faith Flores and Robert DeVilbiss of Kenosha announce engagement

DeVilbiss-Flores

Robert DeVilbiss and Faith Flores

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Faith Flores and Robert DeVilbiss, both of Kenosha, have announced their engagement.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Roger and Tammy Flores of Kenosha. She graduated from Tremper High School and is currently studying nursing at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The bridegroom-to-be is the son of Russell DeVilbiss of Blaine, Minn., and Tammy DeVilbiss of Kenosha. He graduated from Indian Trail High School and Academy and attended UW-Parkside. He is currently employed at Uline in Kenosha.

The couple plan to be married on Oct. 23 at 1841 Farms and Vineyard in Burlington.

The newlyweds will reside in Kenosha.

