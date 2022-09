KENOSHA – Fall rates are now in effect at the Washington Park Municipal Golf Course until the end of the season.

The Green fee is now $10 for nine holes for all golfers except juniors. The

rate for junior golfers (age 17 and under) remains $7.50. The gas cart price is $9 for those under 55; $8 for golfers 55 and older.

Reservations are recommended.

Contact the golf course at 262-653-4090 to make a

reservation or for further information.