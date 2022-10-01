Faltering UW has no answers

Nick Herbig told reporters Monday that he hoped people were present to see how the University of Wisconsin football team would respond to a lopsided loss a week ago.

That answer wasn’t what UW fans were looking for.

UW fell apart after a good start to Saturday's game against visiting Illinois and former Badgers coach Bret Bielema, dropping their second Big Ten Conference game 34-10 in front of 73,502 fans at Camp Randall Stadium. Very few of those fans stayed until the bitter end of the contest after the Badgers were outscored 34-3 following the opening series of the game.

The Badgers fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play, and their hopes for a division title to wipe away the sting of an uncharacteristically poor start to the year appear to have been extinguished.

“Something needs to change because that's not us," Wisconsin safety John Torchio said. “That's not the Wisconsin football we all know.”

“Everyone’s got to own it,” said Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, who was an offensive coordinator on Bielema’s Wisconsin staff from 2006-11. “Everyone’s a part of this whole deal, so we’ve all got to be part of the solution.”

Braelon Allen and the rest of the Badgers’ rushing attack never got going and after adjusting for sack yardage, UW finished with 2 yards on the ground. Allen had 2 yards on seven carries, while Chez Mellusi had 16 on seven tries. Illinois’ Chase Brown, who entered the game the nation’s leading rusher, had 129 and a touchdown on 25 carries.

UW quarterback Graham Mertz was sacked six times and was under constant pressure throughout the game. He threw two interceptions in the first half, both of which led to touchdowns for Illinois.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst has been under fire for the direction of the program and UW falling behind the top teams in the league. Falling at home to a team not expected to finish with a winning record will only increase the heat.

The Badgers’ streak of nine consecutive games with an interception was snapped largely because DeVito was smart with the ball and never put it in harm’s way. He was accurate with the few down-field passes he was asked to throw and he showed toughness powering in three QB sneaks for scores.

Here are three observations from the game:

1. Lack of identity

UW’s offensive style requires the Badgers to be able to run the ball well. It’s the base of the offense and essentially every look on offense is based on the defense expecting run. Well, the Illini did that, and the Badgers didn’t have enough answers for it.

Illinois loaded the front with linebackers and sent corners and safeties off the edge to bottle up Allen and the rest of UW’s rushing attack. UW had 24 yards on the ground when it took possession early in the fourth quarter trailing 34-10.

Add an array of penalties and Mertz’s pair of interceptions in the first half that led to touchdowns for the Illini and the Badgers gave away their already-slim margin of error. UW lacks a consistent identity without the ability to run the ball, and doesn’t appear to be willing to try something else until it’s too late.

2. A rough day for Jay Shaw

UW senior cornerback Jay Shaw was picked on often by Illinois and quarterback Tommy DeVito. The Illini’s second play of the game was a go route over Shaw, catching the corner flat-footed and it gained 35 yards. Shaw was flagged for defensive pass interference twice, including once in the end zone in the first half, a play that set up Illinois’ first touchdown.

Shaw couldn’t stay with Illinois receiver Isaiah Williams on a fourth-and-short play that extended the Illini’s opening drive of the third quarter. That series ended with another DeVito rushing touchdown to give Illinois a two-score lead. Shaw began rotating more often after the third-quarter error.

The Badgers brought Shaw, a UCLA transfer, in because they wanted a veteran presence after losing some experienced pieces of last year’s secondary. Saturday was a tough showing for a player UW expected to play like a No. 1 corner.

3. Imperfect defense gasses out

Illinois took the lead in the second quarter after driving half of the field following the second of Mertz’s interceptions. That series was punctuated by a disjointed series of penalties and miscues inside the Badgers’ 5-yard line — an offside call that converted a fourth-and-1 and a pass interference gave away two first downs in that scenario — resulted in the Illini taking the lead for good.

UW’s defense appeared to have no answers after halftime, allowing a touchdown drive to start the third quarter. Then after kick returner Isaac Guerendo fumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Badgers allowed a field goal. UW’s offense provided no break, quickly going three-and-out. Brown effectively ended the game four plays later with his 49-yard touchdown run.

Ohio State exposed the Badgers’ defense’s lack of experience last week, and the Illini took advantage of UW’s lack of depth by wearing out the front and taking advantage of every UW mistake.