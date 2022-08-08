Families gather at Tall Oaks Academy to celebrate ribbon cutting

Families gathered at the site of Tall Oaks Academy, located at 8900 34th Ave., to celebrate a ribbon cutting for the brand new school Monday at 5:30 p.m.

The school, which will hold its first day of school Sept. 7, 2022, is a "Classical Christian Education" school that focuses on topics such as logic, rhetoric and grammar.

"The vision behind it was wanting to train students to think well, think critically (and) problem solve," said Brad Potts, head of Tall Oaks Academy. "It's going back to how we always used to do education, essentially, that's why we call it classical education. It is really kind of seeing that we've gone wrong in modern education and wanting to go back to something better"

Potts said the curriculum is not anything new, but is rather bringing back a traditional education model.

"It's not a new experimental model, it's a rediscovery of an old way of doing it," Potts said. "I would say it's the curriculum, and even some of the methods that we use, like our teachers will use in the classroom, are kind of older methods that just have proven and stood the test of time."

An example method Potts mentioned was Socratic Discussion, in which students bounce ideas off each other in a discussion-based classroom setting.

Potts said the school is projected to have 60 students, but could be anywhere between 60 and 70 students. This year, it will only teach Pre-k to fifth grade, but each year a grade will be added until the school reaches a full 12 grades, according to Potts.

The school does not accept school vouchers as it is donor and sponsor-funded.

"If you're looking at sending your kid somewhere where they're gonna get a great teacher, and they're going to love coming to school, love being here and want to wake up and go to school and go home talking about their school day and excited about it, then this is the place," Potts said.