Family and friends raising money to bury murdered couple, provide care for children

Friends and family devastated by the murders of Latrice Meyers-Medrano and her husband Jesus “Jesse” Medrano, Jr. are trying to raise money to pay for the couple’s funerals and to provide for the children left behind.

The couple was killed Wednesday, allegedly stabbed and slashed to death by Medrano’s son Jesus Medrano III after Medrano Jr. walked in on his son attempting to sexually assault a child in their home. Four children who lived in the home -- three that were the couples’ children, one a grandchild -- were witnesses in the attack.

Medrano III was charged Friday with two counts of first degree intentional homicide, attempted first degree sexual assault and child abuse. He is being held on $2.5 million bond.

Lina Martinez of Somers was a friend of the family, her daughter-in-law is Latrice’s sister. Martinez, who has worked for 10 years with as an advocate with Women and Children's Horizons, has also been helping family members navigate the aftermath of the couple's deaths.

“My heart goes out to the children, I’m so heartbroken,” Martinez said, saying the extended family is trying to do everything they can to help the children -- aged 15, 14, 10 and 6 -- navigate the aftermath of the tragedy at their home.