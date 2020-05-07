Family caregiver group to hold virtual discussion

The Kensoha County Aging and Disability Resource Center plans to host a family caregiver online discussion group, necessitated by the safety demands of the COVID-19 virus.

Participants are invited to email their questions to the DNRC prior to the meeting or attend online. The first session will be Thursday, May 14 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Additional sessions are planned on Thursday, May 28, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and on Thursday, June 11, from 1 to 2 p.m.; and

Registration is required. Once registered, participants will receive connection instructions. For more information, call the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646.

