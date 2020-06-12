Family homeless after Thursday night fire

RANDALL _ The home Mike and Laura Keller purchased last year in Nippersink to share with the two grandchildren they care for was destroyed by fire Thursday night.

“I worked my whole life for this and in 10 minutes it’s gone,” Mike said Friday morning after returning to see if anything could be salvaged from the home.

They, their grandchildren Anais, 14, and Maddox, 16, and their three dogs were able to get out of the house in time.

Mike ran back into the garage, where the fire started at about 7 p.m., to get his truck and motorcycle out. While doing so, the garage door fell on his back, causing some injury. The motorcycle and Laura’s car suffered severe damage.

On Friday, the couple was shocked at the amount of smoke damage throughout the house, which they moved to from Lake Geneva.

“I went to get something out of a cabinet, and the cabinet is just gone,” Laura said.

She came out with her favorite mug – the message “I can’t even,” now more fitting and poignant than ever.

The oldest of the teens had just graduated from Brookwood Elementary School and the other is a student at Randall School.