Family of 8-year-old girl who drowned in Powers Lake says she aspired to be fashion designer

Following the second drowning of a child in Kenosha County in a week, County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Mayor John Antaramian have joined to remind the community to be alert and exercise caution while swimming — no matter where they are.

J'Lynn Sparks, age 8, drowned Tuesday evening while in a roped-off, designated swimming area on Powers Lake in far-western Kenosha County.

One week earlier, on the opposite end of the county, a 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead after he was pulled from the water in Lake Michigan, near the mouth of the Pike River.

“My heart goes out to both of these families,” Kerkman said. “These tragedies underscore that this is a countywide issue. Whether it’s Lake Michigan or our inland lakes, water safety is something that must be kept top of mind while swimming, for people of all ages.”

“It is sad and shocking to hear about another drowning this week in Kenosha County. I send my sincere sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones,” said Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. “It is a sobering reminder that everyone needs to be mindful of water safety.”

GoFundMe set up

The family of the drowned girl said she dreamed of one day pursuing a career in fashion design.

J'Lynn Sparks "could light up a room with her smile," according to the GoFundMe page established by family friend Meaghan Cheverette on Wednesday.

"She loved spending time with her family and friends and wanted to be a fashion designer in New York when she grew up," the post reads. The online fundraising campaign was set up earlier Wednesday to assist the family with expenses in the wake of the tragedy. The Kenosha News has reached out to Cheverette for comment.

On Tuesday night authorities were called to the scene at 5:46 p.m. to 9018 Lake Park Drive, at Lakeside Park for a report of a drowning at Powers Lake. Upon arriving at the beach, rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures, according to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities on scene said the 8-year-old girl was pulled from the water.

Paramedics transported the child to a hospital in Burlington. Authorities said she died at the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

Safety tips, assistance

The American Red Cross offers a few basic water safety tips:

Ensure every member of your family learns to swim so they at least achieve skills of water competency: Able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance, and then get out of the water safely.

Employ layers of protection including barriers to prevent access to water, lifejackets, and close supervision of children to prevent drowning.

Know what to do in a water emergency — including how to safely help someone in trouble in the water, calling for emergency help, and CPR.

More information is available at https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-foremergencies/types-of-emergencies/water-safety.html.

The Kenosha Safety Around Water Coalition, an organization organized by the Kenosha YMCA, has also published a series of water safety articles. These are available at https://www.kenoshaymca.org/news/.

Kerkman and Antaramian encouraged those who have been affected by these and other drowning events — or any other tragedy — to access behavioral health services that are available in the community.

For more information, contact the Kenosha County Mental Health Resource Center at 262-764-8555.