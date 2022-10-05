Fan offered $2 million for Judge's record ball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run.

JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.

“I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it,” Cohen said in a telephone interview with the AP on Wednesday.

Youmans grabbed the historic souvenir on the fly as it sailed into the front row of section 31 in left field. The homer pushed Judge past Roger Maris for the AL season record — a mark many consider baseball's “clean” standard because the only National League players who hit more have been tarnished by ties to steroids.

Youmans, who is from Dallas, works in the financial world. He was asked Tuesday what he planned to do with the prize while security personnel whisked him away to have it authenticated.

“Good question. I haven’t thought about it,” he said.

The record price for a home run ball is $3 million, paid for Mark McGwire's record 70th from the 1998 season.

Football

The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury.

The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.

Coach Matt Eberflus said he expects Whitehair to play again this season.

Also Wednesday, the Bears designated receiver N'Keal Harry to return from IR. That begins a three-week evaluation window for the fourth-year player.

Eberflus said it's possible Harry could make his Bears debut as early as Sunday.

Boxing

British boxing authorities said Wednesday the fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. cannot go ahead, hours after the boxers' promoters said the bout was still on despite Benn failing a doping test.

The all-British catchweight bout was scheduled to take place on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, 30 years after the fathers of Benn and Eubank Jr. — Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank — fought in the ring in one of British boxing's great rivalries.