Farm manager's fresh take on unique new growing environment

Bradley Schuler is a 29-year-old urban farm manager at Square Roots Kenosha’s indoor growing facility located adjacent to the Gordon Foods Service plant at 10901 38th St. Schuler was hired in late January to oversee the establishment of this 8,715-square-foot farm that operates inside 20 recycled standard shipping containers and is the largest and newest of four Square Roots farming facilities in North America.

He’ll be directing more than two dozen farmhands growing fresh herbs, salad mixes and microgreens year round to fill as many as 2.4 million packages to be delivered daily in the region to restaurants and grocery stores. The Kenosha News pulled out the Baltimore, Md. –native-turned-Kenosha-transplant from under the LED lights and into a brisk, winter drizzle where he discussed what’s going on in this ground-breaking growing environment.

Q: What are you preparing to do here at Square Roots Kenosha?

A: We are looking to have herbs such as basil, parsley and cilantro, salad mixes and microgreens on the shelves in the Kenosha, Chicago and Milwaukee areas starting in the spring time. Right now, we have several key positions here filled. So, we’re boots on the ground working every day to get the facility completely finished, full of plants. We’re also hiring 25 people here total so we’re also currently hiring to fill some more of those roles as well.

Q: How did you become involved with Square Roots?

A: Well, a decade ago, I really just fell in love with gardening and cooking. So, I got involved with local agriculture. So, one of the problems with local agriculture is winter time. One of the great opportunities with a company like Square Roots is they that they grow 365 days out of the year.

Q: Is this something you’ve wanted to do as a career?

A: Yeah, I wanted to do something environmentally and I felt that, you know, they use 95 percent less water and it’s pesticide free so it’s really a product that I really can get behind. As someone who wanted to do something to try to make the world better as a young person, this was the perfect opportunity.

Q: What is your favorite crop to grow?

A: Definitely basil. If you’ve ever been in a room full of basil it smells like magic. It’s a fantastic work environment to be in. So, basil, it can get bruised easily, you know? It needs to be treated very kindly. It’s a crop that I really love.

