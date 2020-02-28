Fatal crashes

A 27-year-old man died early Friday in a motorcycle crash, the second fatal traffic crash in Kenosha County this week.
According to Twin Lakes Police, witnesses told officers they saw a motorcycle with a single rider heading north on North Lake Avenue in the village at a high rate of speed at about 12:30 a.m.
The witnesses said the man lost control of the motorcycle and slid, hitting a utility pole on the north shoulder of the road in the 500 block of North Lake.
Police found the man unresponsive. He was taken to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said he was a Twin Lakes resident, but are not yet releasing his name.
Wisconsin State Patrol helped with the crash investigation.
According to Twin Lakes Police, the cause is still under investigation, but speed appears to be a factor.
Police are awaiting toxicology results for the driver.
Kenosha crash victim ID'd
Meanwhile, a woman killed in a car crash Wednesday in Kenosha was identified as a 33-year-old Kenosha resident.
Stephanie Baumann was killed early Wednesday when the car she was driving crashed into a utility pole in the 1800 block of Washington Road.
Kenosha Police were called to the scene at 2:10 a.m. for a report of a fire. They found downed power lines that were arcing, causing a small fire.
There was no car near the damaged utility pole, and police initially believed it was a hit-and-run.
As they investigated, they found Baumann’s damaged vehicle had come to rest after the crash in the parking lot of Stan’s Place, 1510 Washington Road.
Baumann was found inside the vehicle under the steering column. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said police believe speed and road conditions were factors in the crash.
The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit helped with the investigation.
The investigation is still open as law enforcement awaits toxicology results.