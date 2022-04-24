Federal contracts

CNH Industrial
CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA LLC,in Racine, has won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, in Columbus, Ohio, for Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment.
CNH INDUSTRIAL AMERICA LLC,in Racine, has won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, in Columbus, Ohio, for Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The students need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
Kenosha Police are conducting a death investigation following an incident on Green Bay Road on Sunday afternoon.
A 42-year-old Kenosha man has been charged with first degree reckless homicide for allegedly knowingly supplying a local man with heroin laced…
A 32-year-old Arlington Heights, Ill., woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly man in Pleasant Prairie.
An Illinois woman already facing numerous charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court for allegedly causing a scene in a Walmart parking lot last …
Two people were shot in gunfire that erupted near Forest Park early Sunday.
The Wisconsin State Patrol in cooperation with the Kenosha and Racine Sheriffs Departments will be working a special traffic enforcement detai…
A Kenosha father said he would offer the City of Kenosha and its insurance carrier financial indemnification from any lawsuits he should win a…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board has not renewed the Pleasant Prairie village administrator’s contract set to expire in less than two week…
Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza after a roughly two-year hiatus.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.