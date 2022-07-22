Feeling good about Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, Packers need depth to develop — quickly

GREEN BAY — After a breakout season by Rashan Gary and a bounce-back season from Preston Smith, the Green Bay Packers feel good about their starting outside linebacker tandem — as they should.

But by any objective measure, it’s hard for anyone to look at the team’s depth chart behind that duo and feel confident that the group could effectively absorb the loss of one of those starters — like they did last year, when two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Za’Darius Smith played only 37 snaps (18 in the season opener, and 19 in the team’s season-ending playoff loss) but Gary emerged in his absence.

Who would emerge should something befall Smith or Gary is hard to say given the lack of experience behind them.

Jonathan Garvin (395 snaps, 36.6%) and Tipa Galeai (152 snaps, 14.1%) saw limited action on defense last season, but Smith (689 snaps, 63.9%) and Gary (681 snaps, 63.1%) may need to be on the field even more than last season if this defense is going to live up to the offseason hype.

Garvin and Galeai combined for 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season, and fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare figures to take some time to develop. The team is high on Randy Ramsey, who missed all of last season with a serious leg injury, but he and La’Darius Hamilton have even less experience than Garvin and Galeai.

“I love (having) four legit guys so you can sub ‘em in, sub ‘em out,” new outside linebackers coach Jason Rebrovich said. “Whether it’s situational, red zone, 2-minute, third down packages. I’m not opposed to having two on and then two off. If that’s how we’ve got to rotate them, then that’s how we’ve got to rotate them.”

The key word there, of course, is “legit,” and what the Packers appear to have for now behind Smith and Gary merit other adjectives, such as “young,” and “unproven” and “green.”

“You’ve got some young guys in there,” Rebrovich acknowledged.

Still, it all comes down to whether Gary can reach the elite level he’s craving. He had 9.5 sacks last season, and he understands that elite status doesn’t come to players who don’t reach double digits in that department — no matter how many pressures he generates.

“I’ve got to keep my head down and work and not look too far ahead or all this talk is just talk,” Gary said. “I’m here to play football and I’m here to be the best player I can for this team.”

Here’s a closer look at the outside linebackers/edge rushers as the Packers prepare for training camp, which begins in earnest with the team’s first full-squad practice on Wednesday:

Burning Question

Can Smith be good in an even-numbered year?

Apparently, Smith has figured out the bizarre on-and-off nature of his career statistics. Entering his eighth NFL season, Smith has recorded 37 of his 49.5 sacks in the four odd-numbered years in his career (2015, ’17, ’19 and ’21) — an average 9.25 sacks a year. In his three even-numbered years (2016, ’18 and ’20), he’s managed only 12.5 — an average of 4.2 per year.

“I do (know the reason), but I’m not going to tell you,” a smirking Smith told reporters in April. “I just think this year, we’re definitely going to break that curse. We’re going to break that curse and we’re going to make sure we don’t go back down. We’re going to make sure we keep going up.”

On the rise

Gary.

After an underwhelming rookie season in 2019 while the Smith Bros. stole the show, Gary has improved by leaps and bounds over the last two years—especially last season. According to Pro Football Focus, of the 56 edge rushers (defensive ends and outside linebackers) with at least 300 rushes in 2021, Gary ranked No. 1 in pass-rushing productivity, which is based on sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap.

The 81 pressures PFF credited Gary with ranked second among edge rushers (behind only the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby’s 100) and his 26% pass-rush win rate also ranked No. 2 (behind Crosby’s 26.8% and just ahead of Miles Garrett’s 25.6%).

“Just from Year 1 to now, I just feel like his improvements have been really steady, Smith said of Gary. “They’ve been very fast and at a great pace. He’s passing the bar that’s been set for him each year. I just expect him to pass the bar again.”

Player to watch

Ramsey

The Packers were high on Ramsey before his leg injury in camp ended his season before it started. He showed some glimpses as an undrafted rookie free agent from Arkansas in 2020, although he spent more time on special teams than on defense. Now, given the wide-open nature of the depth chart behind Gary and Smith, this could be his golden opportunity.

“We were really excited about Randy — ‘Rambo’ — before he got injured last year,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said.

Added Rebrovich: “He had a little bit of a career going and some things that he was doing really well before that unfortunate injury.”

Key competition

No. 3, 4 OLB spots.

While the youngsters battle it out in camp for spots in the rotation, don’t be surprised if the Packers seek outside help to fill the void, as Gutekunst suggested after the draft.

“I like that group,” he said. “(But) certainly with edge rushers, if there’s one available for us, we’ll certainly address it or take a shot at those guys. Because they’re so important to the National Football League games.”

Translation: The competition for spots at outside linebacker will go beyond in-camp candidates and extend to players the scouting staff might like on other rosters.

Numbers game

40

That’s the number of snaps Smith spent in coverage last season under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who had coached him in Washington earlier in both men’s careers. That was a major drop from the previous two seasons under ex-defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who had Smith dropping into coverage on 133 snaps in 2019 and 111 in 2020. Clearly, Barry believes Smith is more effective going forward — toward the quarterback — than backward.