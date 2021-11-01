Felony charges filed in Somers burglary, theft

Police located several of the stolen items at a residence on 72nd Avenue in October. The owner of that property stated she had seen the items on the property the night before but did not specify how they got there or how long they were there.

During a search warrant at Benning's residence, police found some of the missing items from the second theft, and the defendant admitted that other items from the first one were at the residence on 72nd Avenue.

Police also found 31 glass blown pipes inside the defendant's bedroom they believed were used to smoke marijuana and THC wax, along with other items of drug paraphernalia.

The total value of all the stolen items was $3,270, according to the complaint.

Benning told police he smokes marijuana, THC wax and one to three fentanyl pills a day. He said the items he took were "dumb things" and "weren't even worth any money."

When asked by police what his intentions were with the stolen items, Benning allegedly responded that he "honestly (didn't) know" and that he was using fentanyl and "up to no good."

