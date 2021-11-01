Felony charges filed in Somers burglary, theft

A 26-year-old Sturtevant man faces two felony charges for allegedly stealing items from two different locations in Somers earlier this year.
Dustin C. Benning made his initial appearance before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating on Monday afternoon. Benning was released on a $2,000 signature bond and is due back in court Nov. 9 for a preliminary hearing.
Benning is charged with felony counts of burglary and theft, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The burglary charge carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison, while the theft charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies in September met with a woman who stated that several items with a total value of $2,100 had been stolen from her horse trailer that had been parked in the village.
The woman stated the trailer was unlocked and believed that Benning took the items, because he knew she would be out of town, and he also knew what was kept in the trailer.
Three days later, police spoke with a second victim, who reported his home also had been broken into sometime during August. The man stated he filed the report after learning of the other theft at a nearby residence.
Police located several of the stolen items at a residence on 72nd Avenue in October. The owner of that property stated she had seen the items on the property the night before but did not specify how they got there or how long they were there.
During a search warrant at Benning's residence, police found some of the missing items from the second theft, and the defendant admitted that other items from the first one were at the residence on 72nd Avenue.
Police also found 31 glass blown pipes inside the defendant's bedroom they believed were used to smoke marijuana and THC wax, along with other items of drug paraphernalia.
The total value of all the stolen items was $3,270, according to the complaint.
Benning told police he smokes marijuana, THC wax and one to three fentanyl pills a day. He said the items he took were "dumb things" and "weren't even worth any money."
When asked by police what his intentions were with the stolen items, Benning allegedly responded that he "honestly (didn't) know" and that he was using fentanyl and "up to no good."