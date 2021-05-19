Fiesta
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
An 18-year-old man was shot to death early Friday, with Kenosha Police investigating the death as a homicide.
An argument over spilled water kicked off a series of events that led to the shooting death in Kenosha of an 18-year-old Kenosha man Friday.
Kenosha Police have announced two more arrests in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Kenosha early Friday.
A Kenosha man was charged with a hate crime Monday after he allegedly shouted racial slurs at a neighbor’s family and aggressively drove a veh…
A Tesla driver was allegedly asleep as his car sped along Interstate 94 at 80 mph on autopilot Sunday morning.
Kenosha police quickly responding to a call of a large fight reportedly involving weapons outside Lincoln Park near Lincoln Middle School arre…
Two men who told police they were “trying to blow off steam” after a “very stressful day at work” were each charged with felonies after allege…
The 75-year-old's death is a warning that immunocompromised people can still be at considerable risk, her sons said.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.