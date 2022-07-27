Port of Fear: First horror film festival to come to Kenosha July 30

Film and horror movie fanatics David and Jen Haight will host Kenosha’s first-ever horror film festival, Port of Fear, July 30, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival, to be held at the Kemper Center, will kick off with a workshop screening of five minute horror films put together by Indian Trail Academy and University of Wisconsin-Parkside students. That will take place at 10:30 a.m.

Students from ITA produced their films as part of a 48-hour challenge. The UW-Parkside students worked with Port of Fear and Racine Video Production to produce their own separate films.

“We worked with students on two separate occasions, running a film challenge where they make five minute horror films and those are actually opening the festival,” David Haight said.

The idea for the film festival started as a showcase of local film makers at a smaller venue in January.

“She (Jen) asked me if there were going to be snacks I said, ‘I don’t know probably not,’ and she said, ‘That sounds lame,’” David Haight said. “So it blew up into us reaching out to other festival directors from across the U.S. and having long chats with them about what’s at stake here.”

The couple specifically chose the horror film genre for a variety of reasons. One driving factor was the abundance of local horror filmmakers.

“A lot of local filmmakers are very into the horror genre, and they’ve been producing horror films that are at a (high) level,” David Haight said. “So it was easier for us to lean into that and horror is just more fun.”

The popularity of horror movies across different demographics also played a role in their decision.

“You got the LGBTQ community (and) a lot of minority communities are very into horror, and that’s what one of the things that we’re really interested in,” he explained. “Kenosha has a hugely diverse population and it would be awesome to have different filmmakers pop out of those populations, and be a part of the festival so we can feature their voices.”

The couple also believe horror movies can encompass other genres and open audiences to conversations about what was shown in the movie.

“It does encompass a lot of other genres within it too,” Jen Haight said.

“It opens up bigger conversation,” David Haight added. “You can talk a lot about things that are bugging you through horror, which will have a wider reach, than ... a straight up drama.”

To decide on the films for the festival, the couple had to watch multiple film submissions.

They said they used a website called Film Freeway used by a lot of filmmakers to submit their films for festivals and events.

“We posted in as many groups as we could to say, ‘Hey, we’re a festival if you want to submit a film,’” explained David Haight. “Then for a fee, basically they’re paying us to watch their movie. That process allowed the Haights to cover some of their expenses.

The name for the festival was inspired by the city of Kenosha’s original name, Southport, and the couple’s proximity to the downtown area.

“We live about seven minutes away from the downtown and we’re down here all the time,” Jen Haight said. “’Yeah, let’s go nautical and let’s go with Port of Fear.’”

In addition to a day full of movies, refreshments will be available from food local vendors.

In addition to the vendors and popcorn, a cash bar will be available as and beer from Kenosha Brewing and Public Craft Brewing.

“As far as refreshments go, we’re actually having a full cash bar up in the chemistry lab, which I think is really cool,” Jen Haight said. The festival is also working We are working with Kenosha Brewing and Public Craft Brewing to feature local beers.

‘Support new festivals’

“I think it’s important to come out and support some new festivals,” David Haight said. “We want to just keep building and growing it and hopefully making it a weekend-long event. I think it’s just a good way to help support a local arts community, too.”

Information on the film lineup and registration can be found at www.portoffearff.com.