Five shot in incident at Racine's North Beach

RACINE — Five people were shot at North Beach Tuesday evening, Racine Police reported.
Three of the five shooting victims are juvenile teenagers, according to Racine Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby. The adult victims are 18 and 20 years old. This shooting does not appear to have any correlation to the recent protests in the city, Melby said.
All five victims were transported to the hospital. As of midday Wednesday, no fatalities had been reported, but several victims remained in serious condition. Two were transported on Tuesday evening to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwautosa. Police have not released the names.
At 7:20 p.m. when the shooting occurred, about a mile away hundreds of people were gathered outside the Racine County Courthouse chanting in support of justice for George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis. Around an hour before that, hundreds stood in silence, honoring Floyd.
While police said they didn't know of any association between the shooting and protests that also occurred on Tuesday evening in Racine, tensions were high that night as people flocked to Michigan Avenue to see what was going on after the report of the shooting, with some people shouting at each other.
One man, who was on Michigan Avenue at the time of the shooting, but declined to give his name, said he saw a group in the parking lot near North Beach.
A dispute occurred in the parking lot and multiple people started jumping on top of a truck. The truck then sped off and smashed into a Jeep. At some point someone started randomly spraying bullets at people.
A woman who was near the beach at the time said the incident began with an argument between two people that she estimated to be in their early 20s. She said there was a crowd around them, encouraging the confrontation.
“The kid just pulled out his gun and just starts airing it out,” the witness said.
One person who was shot fell near her and she put pressure on his wound, she said.
The witness also said she saw a girl who was walking from the beach get shot in the arm.
Paul Blum and his girlfriend Brianna Ortiz were hanging out at North Beach on Tuesday evening when they heard what they thought were fireworks.
Ortiz said it was going on too long for them to suspect the noise was gunfire
Then they saw people running toward them, and realized the sound they heard was gun shots.
“It sounded like a war zone for a second,” Blum said.
The couple had been swimming and hanging out at the beach for around an hour when the shooting happened. Blum said the beach was busy at the time, with people gathered for cookouts.
Blum and Ortiz left as soon as the crowd, which Blum said included children, came running toward them.
Racine Police are actively investigating the shooting and Melby said that more information will be released as it becomes available.
