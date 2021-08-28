 Skip to main content
Flagging operations on County Highway H to begin Monday

Flagging operations on County Highway H (88th Avenue) between Highway 158 (52nd Street) and County Highway S (38th Street) are scheduled to begin Monday during daytime hours.

It will last for approximately one week, while crews work to install storm sewer infrastructure. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the project.

Kenosha County, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is the process of reconstructing County Highway S from the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road to Highway 31, with scheduled completion in late fal1.

