Fontana photographer with memory loss makes new memories with her camera

Fortunately, her father was an amateur photographer who kept a cache of vacation photos that she could scour to resurrect memories as needed.

It was not until her freshman year of studying agricultural business at Murray State University in Kentucky that Bullard finally confided in her parents about the accident and her memory loss.

Her mother was shocked, she said, and the only reason her mother did not take Bullard to a doctor was that the young girl was attending college out of state.

The life-changing fall never deterred Bullard from her love of horses. She said she was back on a horse the same day as the accident, and she does not blame the horse for the accident.

Bullard met her husband in college, and the two moved back to Fontana, where both worked at the Abbey Resort as event coordinators. When resort management noticed Bullard’s talent for photography, they assigned her to begin taking photos of weddings and other events at the resort.

After realizing she wanted to make a career out of photography, she founded Elyse Bullard Photography and created a business specializing in weddings, portraits — and, of course, horses.

She soon began volunteering to take photos for the Lake Geneva Equestrian Center.