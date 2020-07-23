Fontana photographer with memory loss makes new memories with her camera

FONTANA — For many people, pictures are a means of preserving memories for years to come.
Looking back at a photo album or sorting through a box of family photos can stir memories for anyone.
For Fontana resident Elyse Bullard, who lost her memory after being thrown from a horse as a child, the connection between photographs and memories is more tightly linked.
As the owner of her own photography business in Fontana, Bullard, 33, has turned a career passion and a private memory tool into a business, while also coping with ongoing long-term memory loss.
The fact of the matter is: If she does not take a photo of something now, she might not remember it later.
“It’s really more of a necessity,” she said of her photography. “I just wanted to document my everyday life.”
Born and raised in Fontana, Bullard grew up around horses on a farm that her family owned. When she was about 15 years old, Bullard took a group of friends to visit the farm.
The group was planning to ride the horses, and Bullard was up first.
After strapping a saddle on one of the older horses, Bullard mounted the horse with a little flair meant to impress her friends. But in the process, she accidentally kicked the back of the horse, causing the animal to panic and fling her into the air.
With two of her friends sporting the only available helmets, Bullard’s head was unprotected as it impacted the hard dirt ground.
“When I sat up, I just couldn’t remember how we got there,” she said.
Fearing repercussions from her parents for the accident, Bullard said nothing of the incident. With no other apparent medical issue stemming from the accident, Bullard kept her secret and has yet to visit a doctor regarding her condition to this day — nearly 20 years later.
Now married with two children of her own, she continues using photography as a way of keeping track of family memories and other important occasions.
Her husband, Wally Bullard, said other than occasional memory lapses, his wife makes up for her issues with dedicated focus to her work life. Whenever she is planning a photo shoot for a wedding or other event, he said, she pays special attention to ensure nothing is forgotten.
“I think she is a little more focused in her day-to-day life than most people,” her husband said.
Elyse’s mother worked as a travel agent, so the family took a number of trips when Elyse was a child. After the horse riding accident, Bullard was afraid she would not be able to recall details of their trips, if here parents ever were to ask her.
Fortunately, her father was an amateur photographer who kept a cache of vacation photos that she could scour to resurrect memories as needed.
It was not until her freshman year of studying agricultural business at Murray State University in Kentucky that Bullard finally confided in her parents about the accident and her memory loss.
Her mother was shocked, she said, and the only reason her mother did not take Bullard to a doctor was that the young girl was attending college out of state.
The life-changing fall never deterred Bullard from her love of horses. She said she was back on a horse the same day as the accident, and she does not blame the horse for the accident.
Bullard met her husband in college, and the two moved back to Fontana, where both worked at the Abbey Resort as event coordinators. When resort management noticed Bullard’s talent for photography, they assigned her to begin taking photos of weddings and other events at the resort.
After realizing she wanted to make a career out of photography, she founded Elyse Bullard Photography and created a business specializing in weddings, portraits — and, of course, horses.
She soon began volunteering to take photos for the Lake Geneva Equestrian Center.
Madison Bonamarte, owner and lead trainer at the equestrian center, has worked with Bullard for about three years and has always been impressed with the photographer’s work.
Bonamarte said there have been a few instances where Bullard forgot small details, but that overall her work for the center has been unaffected by the memory loss.
“I’m not surprised, only because of how driven Elyse is,” Bonamarte said. “It doesn’t surprise me that something like this doesn’t hinder her talent.”
Making the career change to photography allowed Bullard to embrace her longtime hobby — and memory keeping device — as a line of work with which she could sustain herself.
Aside from forgetting things she learned back in school, or the names of old high school friends, or other details about her childhood, the memory loss has not severely impacted her.
Wally Bullard, who now work as sales manager at Lake Geneva Ziplines and Adventures, said he learned about Elyce’s horse-racing accident a few weeks after the two began dating during college. Suddenly, he realized why her grocery-shopping lists were so detailed.
Wally said Elyse has always relied on photographs to assist with her memory. He said he recalls early in their relationship when she would review photos the same day they were taken to better instill the memories.
These days, one important memory tool she relies on are scrapbooks she keeps of their two children — a daughter in third grade and a son in kindergarten.
Bullard creates a new scrapbook for each child every year, filled with photos from outings and activities, as well as portraits tracking their growth.
“Part of that is for them to be able to look back at when they’re older,” Wally Bullard said. “And part of it, too, is so that she has cues to remember things that happened.”
One thing about Bullard that surprised Bonamarte was how quickly she returned to horse riding after the accident.
Bonamarte said people involved in traumatic accidents around horses rarely ever return to the sport.
“But the ones where it’s in their blood,” she added, “nothing is going to make them not do it.”
Bullard said the accident has never slowed her down. In fact, in a way, her condition has made her pay special attention to her clients, excelling with her career and her business.
She said she takes photos as though her clients, too, could lose their memories, and that they may someday need to rely on whatever pictures she captures with her camera.
For her, the frustration of lost memories is something she hopes to keep other people from.
“I can help preserve these people’s memories,” she said.
