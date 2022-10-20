Football Contest Winner 5th Week

Heather Sczygielski likes her some upsets when it comes to football.

Three huge surprising results helped catapult Scygielski, of Zion, Ill., to the top spot in the Kenosha News weekly football game picks contest for Week 5.

She delivered a print entry to capture a tie-breaker victory thanks to picking the New York Jets to beat the Green Bay Packers. Sczygielski also correctly picked Tennessee to beat Alabama and the Bills to knock off the Chiefs.

See the weekly football selections contest each week in the Wednesday morning edition of the Kenosha News on the front of the Sports section.