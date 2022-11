Some call him Nostradamus.

Others just refer to him as Hank Vargas.

The Kenosha man is our Week 7 Football Poll winner, and this guy can really predict the future.

He needed a tie-breaker, but he was only off by two whole points on the Bears-Patriots score, which got him the big victory.

Vargas and others will have another chance when the weekly football selections contest comes out in the Wednesday morning edition of the Kenosha News - on the front of the Sports section.