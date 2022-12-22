Forest Park Elementary students raise more than $1,000 for Safe Harbor Humane Society

When 9-year-old Jackson Geiger Giron found out there was a competition for collecting change as part of Forest Park Elementary's "Change for a Cause" fundraiser, he was determined to bring in enough change to help his third grade class win.

"I brought in too much," Geiger Giron said. "I brought in bags full of change."

Geiger Giron said his mom helped him collect all the change because he wanted his class to win.

"Jackson brought in every single penny," said 9-year-old Paige Haley, one of Geiger Giron's classmates.

By the end of the change collection fundraiser, Gieger Giron brought in $97 in change. That amount, combined with his classmates' and the other third grade class' contributions, helped to make them the winning grade.

"I am speechless," said Sophia Wiseman, 8. "I don't know what to say."

The whole school raised a total of $1,238.20.

As winning grade, the students picked a charity to donate the money, and will receive a cookies and cocoa party. The third graders decided to donate the money to Safe Harbor Humane Society.

"I'm happy we could donate to help a lot of animals," said Hailey Maklary, 9.

This is the first year of the "Change for a Cause" fundraiser, according to Natalie Tapia, president of the Forest Park School Association.

"Normally, in the past, we've done penny wars, and the total would go toward the school fund for what we want to purchase for the school," Tapia said. "But this year, we said, 'Hey, why don't we do it for a charity?' so we did 'Change for a Cause.'"

In the past, about $400 or $500 dollars would be raised through the penny wars fundraiser.

"So this blew us away," said Sarah Puckett, vice president of the Forest Park School Association. "I think because we made the idea of the money going to a charity, that got families going."

Forest Park Elementary has participated in other fundraisers as well. Before Thanksgiving, the school collected needed items for the Shalom Center, a non-profit center for people in need of resources, such as food.

"I believe it was like over 2100 pounds of food they collected throughout the school, and then donated," said Kristy Millard, secretary of the Forest Park School Association. "Our Girl Scout troop helped pack it up, and they took it over there. We're really proud of them."

Tapia, Puckett and Millard said they are proud to see kids coming together to support a cause.

"My daughter said, 'I'm only going to give half my piggy bank,' but she gave all the money in it,'" Puckett said. "That made me proud because she could buy something but she wanted to do it here instead."

Forest Park Elementary Principal Taylor Schmit said he was proud of the students' fundraising efforts.

"I’m so proud of the students, families and staff at Forest Park," he said. "A major goal of educating our students is to help them see the value in helping others, especially in the local community. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”