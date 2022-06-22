Former Kenosha resident honored in ceremony in D.C.

Former Kenosha resident and Vietnam veteran Jim Hebert was honored in an "In Memory" ceremony in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

The ceremony, which is run by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, honors veterans who have suffered from Agent Orange exposure, PTSD or other illnesses caused by the war. Jim was exposed to Agent Orange during his service.

"(The ceremony) was very difficult, because it was the same day my husband passed away four years ago," said Diane Hebert, Jim's wife. "But it was nice to get recognized after all these years."

Other than a ceremony in Washington, honorees also receive an online remembrance page, a printed personal tribute certificate with photos, a feature on the mobile exhibit titled "The Wall That Heals" and an invite to the In Memory – Families of Vietnam Veterans lost to Agent Orange and PTSD Facebook group.

To be considered for the In Memory program, one must submit an application on the website.

"It was a sad day, but I'm thankful they recognized his death," Diane said.

