Former Pleasant Prairie Post Master Jeffrey Zgorzelski has been charged with stealing government property after an audit investigation revealed he had embezzled over $60,000 over the past several years.

Zgorzelski admitted responsibility for the loss, confessing to the investigating agents and pleading guilty. He faces up to ten years in prison and $250,000 in fines, with a mandatory special assessment of $100 and maximum of three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, the investigation into Zgorzelski, who worked at the Pleasant Prairie Post Office from 2017 until Sept. 2022, began in early Sept. 2022, after concerns about missing stamp stock and cash were raised.

The Postal Service Office of Inspector General asked the United States Postal Service management to conduct an audit on the Pleasant Prairie facility, which revealed the cash reserve was $266 short.

When the auditor informed Zgorzelski of the shortage, purposefully not mentioning the $266 amount, Zgorzelski claimed the money was at his home because he could not make it to the bank. He said he would go home and retrieve the money.

OIG agents following Zgorzelski watched him withdraw cash from a nearby convenience store ATM and return to the office with $360, nearly $100 over the actual amount, indicating to auditors that Zgorzelski didn’t remember how much he had actually taken.

As the audit continued, the missing amount continued to rise until Sept. 12, when it was determined to be $60,441.26.

Zgorzelski said to investigators during a Sept. 9 interview that he had been embezzling cash for two to three years, and had been experiencing financial problems since 2014. He said he had a gambling problem, and was hoping the theft would help him pay off debt.

When told of the preliminary $36,000 shortage, the amount that investigators had discovered at the time of his interview, he acknowledged responsibility.

Zgorzelski said he manipulated stamp count records to cover his thefts, getting clerks to sign-off on stamp counts without allowing them to do a count of the unit reserve, which he unilaterally controlled. He admitted having taken about $500 from the unit reserve to gamble several weeks before the interview.

The audit found Zgorzelski sold stamps to customers who paid in cash, then post-voided the sales, enabling him to pocket the cash.

He also took cash by performing “no-sale-following-void” transactions. He would do a typical cash sale and then press the “no sale” button at the end of the transaction. The sale would be completed without a receipt for the customer

Between Oct. 1 2020 and Sept. 9, 2020, Zgorzelski performed 165 such transactions with 142 void counts and a total void count of $2,505.26. His two coworkers, in comparison, had fewer than 10 such transactions during the same period.