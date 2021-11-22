Former police officer calls off attempt to withdrawn plea in suitcase bodies case

A former police officer convicted of killing two women — one in Kenosha County — then hiding their bodies in a suitcase and dumping them in a ditch in Walworth County gave up his right to try to withdraw his guilty plea in the Kenosha case.

Steven Zelich, 60, is a former West Allis police officer who pleaded guilty in 2016 to reckless homicide and hiding a corpse for the death of Jenny Gamez, a 19-year-old woman from Oregon. Zelich admitted he killed Gamez in 2012 in Kenosha.

Zelich pleaded guilty in 2017 to killing 37-year-old Laura Simonson in Minnesota in 2013.

He said both women died accidentally during “sex play,” saying he choked Gamez with a rope but did not mean to kill her.

He took the bodies of the women back to his home in West Allis, keeping them in a refrigerator and then in the trunk of his car before leaving the bodies in a suitcase along a road in Walworth County.

In the Kenosha County case, Zelich won an appellate decision that would have allowed him to have a hearing in which he could ask to withdraw his guilty plea in the case.

Last week, on the same day the verdict was returned in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, Zelich appeared by phone in Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder’s courtroom for a hearing on that issue.

Zelich told Schroeder he had decided not to go forward with his request to withdraw his plea.

When Schroeder told Zelich that he would view it as an irrevocable decision if he said he was withdrawing his request, Zelich said he understood.

“I do understand that and I have discussed that at length with my attorney,” Zelich said.

Zelich is serving a 35 year sentence in Wisconsin for the Gamez’s death. When he completes that, he will go to Minnesota for a 25-year sentence for the death of Simonson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.