Former St. Joseph baseball star Charon named preseason All-American

APPLETON - Lawrence University baseball star Jacob Charon has been named a preseason All-American by D3baseball.com.

Charon (Kenosha, Wis./St. Joseph Catholic), a senior outfielder, was chosen for the third team.

Charon is coming off one of the best offensive seasons in Lawrence baseball history. The team's right fielder was a second-team All-American selection by the American Baseball Coaches Association in 2022.

The 2022 Midwest Conference Position Player of the Year, Charon hit .400 with seven doubles, one triple, 20 home runs and 61 runs batted in. Charon had a stellar .893 slugging percentage and .497 on-base percentage, and that translates into a 1.394 OPS.

A 2022 first-team All-Region 9 selection by both the ABCA and D3baseball.com, Charon shattered the Lawrence season records for home runs and RBIs and also is Lawrence's career home run leader. He ranked second in all of NCAA Division III at 0.54 home runs per game and third at 1.65 RBIs per contest in 2022.

Charon had four multi-homer games and homered in 16 of 37 contests. He was incredibly consistent throughout the season with his longest homerless streak being a mere six games. He also homered in four consecutive games at one point. Charon hit a career-best two homers in a game four times, once against Wisconsin Lutheran College, twice against Grinnell College and against Ripon College.

Charon drove in a career-best five runs in three different games and drove in a run in 24 of 37 contests. His high-water mark for hits was a 4-for-5 performance against Grinnell. He also proved to be a factor on the basepaths as he stole 15 bases in 17 attempts, and the 15 steals also is a career high.

Led by Charon's prodigious offensive output, Lawrence also had a record-breaking season. The Vikings won a school-record 26 games against 13 losses and won the Midwest Conference championship for the first time since 1980. Lawrence also swept all three games in the Midwest Conference Tournament to earn its first spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament since 1979.

Lawrence, which also returns all-region selections Quinn Berglin, Taylor Freeman and Parker Knoll, opens its season Feb. 25 against Concordia University Chicago in Grand Park, Ind.