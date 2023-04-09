PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A skyline altered forever makes way for new opportunities.

A sweet deal is soon to “bear” fruit. And, another is waiting for just the right market conditions.

The ever-industrious village has seen transformations in many areas, including one that literally took the steam out of its environmental profile five years ago when the We Energies’ Pleasant Prairie Power Plant was taken offline.

Plans are now in motion to redevelop it for industrial and possible manufacturing uses.

Power plant site

In March, the village’s Plan Commission approved the boundaries and project plan for a new tax incremental finance district that aims to attract new industrial businesses, spur economic development, and eventually create jobs on property that once held the We Energies’ Power Plant.

Last year, remaining plant structures were demolished following a two-year decommissioning period that began in 2020 and after We Energies’ officially took its coal-fired systems offline for good in 2018. The plant had operated in the area for nearly four decades.

The new TIF district covers approximately 418 acres, generally located north of 104th Street, south of Bain Station Road, east of the Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks, and west of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. It replaces a previous TIF district which had to be rescinded due to a delay in meeting a Wisconsin Department of Revenue certification deadline, according to village officials.

“We think the developer is good, so he had no problem getting other financing,” said Village Board member Michael Pollocoff, a retired village administrator. “So, we turned right around and did another TIF, just like the other one. It’s the same thing, just under a different number.”

The “TID 10 project plan” is substantially similar to previous “TID 9 project”, including the same properties and boundaries, according to the village. TID 10 will finance public infrastructure improvements that will help redevelopment the former We Energies power plant site and the community.

Proposed improvements include a future roadway, storm water and sanitary sewer management systems, a water main loop, a private roadway, a multi-use path, sidewalks, and intersection enhancements.

Dermody Properties intends to develop 198 acres of TID 10 and has agreed to fund a portion of the public and private infrastructure improvement costs through a private municipal revenue obligation bond estimated at $7,768,958. The privately financed improvements are eligible for reimbursement by TID 10 following building construction.

A national company, Dermody has established significant developments on the West Coast, including California. Locally, the Dermody plant to develop three “spec buildings”, the largest of which nearly 800,000 square feet, according to Pollocoff. The developer has yet officially identify who would be occupying them.

“They guaranteed the village the amount of property tax we’re going to be able to pick up off that so I think they’ve got some people lined up to go because usually the developer won’t guarantee anything unless they know that they’re going to have the money,” he said.

Community Development Director Jean Werbie Harris said the project is “a continuation of the Village’s commitment to attracting quality development and creation of jobs.”

We Energies plans to continue to own the land that held the immediate footprint of the former power plant and current substation.

“It’s not that big a footprint really when you look at it. So they’re keeping that … that’s all staying,” he said. “That substation – it’s a big one, but it’s always going to be there.”

Another property on land the utility owns between Highway 50 and Bain Station Road, was originally outlined to become landfill. However, the utility had efficiently “recycled almost everything coming out of that plant,” Pollocoff said.

While no formal proposal has come before the village, he said the property, which has railroad access on either side, would be ideal for “some kind of manufacturing.”

“It’s just perfect,” he said.

Haribo coming to fruition

After celebrating the 100th year anniversary of their signature Goldbear gummi bears and also marking a century in business in 2022, Haribo’s U.S. operations is now on its way to full operation this year, shipping its popular fruity and chewy candies.

“They’re just starting production and testing and they’re making candy,” said Pollocoff.

Haribo, located at 12488 Goldbear Drive, on 130 acres in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park, was but a gleam in the eye five years ago when it was approved by the Village Board five years ago. Last year, the company began hiring the nearly 400 employees it needs, working eventually in three shifts, for full production.

“They’re only really getting the bugs out of the process and making sure everything works the way they want out there,” he said.

Full operation could be as early as this summer, he said.

“They’re supposed to be giving us the word when they go to full production,” Pollocoff said.

Haribo’s Pleasant Prairie campus, a $300 million capital

investment, currently houses office space, the production line plant and warehousing for distribution. A second phase of construction next year would double its warehouse capacity. Currently, the company is leasing nearby spec warehousing in Bristol.

“They took a temporary lease on one of those so they can bring product over there, get it ready to ship and they’ve got the warehouse that they’re working on now,” he said.

Also part of the next phase will be site and operational plans for a day care center and park that in its initial proposal was called “the Haribo experience.”

“So we’re really looking forward to helping them work with that and get it done,” he said.

Village Green

The village’s proposal to create a vibrant downtown for its residents and visitors alike is awaiting the right market conditions to develop.

Last year, Village Green Center was pared down in residential and commercial density as result of master conceptual plan changes for the property located on 188 acres centered at the intersection of Highway 165 and 39th Avenue. The village owns 96 of those acres, 72 of which were purchased from the Mount Pleasant Land and Lakes Development Company for $3.7 million five years ago.

Pollocoff said that, from the village’s standpoint, the plan is in place and awaiting developers to rise to the occasion.

“It’s ready to go if somebody wants to take it on. What we found is developers wanted the village to pay for it and then they would develop it and I made a motion that we approve the plan but that they understand that there’s not going to be public funding for the buildings or for the commercial development there,” Pollocoff said. “The market’s gonna have to pay for it.”

Village Green Center was designed with the idea that “no public (tax dollars) investment” would be involved.

“That was a really nice plan for Village Green and I think it’s good to have a plan that everybody sees because they had so much citizen involvement and people got to the point that they liked it,” he said. “So, we’ll just hang onto it. That area is planned out. When the market catches up, it’ll be there.”

One development that is taking shape within Village Green Center is the proposed new police station, which will be located at 10111 39th Ave.

Last month, the Village Board approved a contract with Riley Construction for $24.3 million to build the 58,000-square-foot station with a main level consist of about 28,000 square feet for offices and conference rooms, with space for dispatch, roll call, booking and holding, evidence intake, storage, locker rooms and mechanical rooms.

The new station will replace the current station at 8600 Green Bay Road, which Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana has previously said lacks space in critical areas.

“That’s a nice high piece of land, right on 39th and we can build it and have room,” he said. “This is the last police station we’re going to build. I mean, we’ve worked out how big the village can really get … we’re not building for the ultimate right now, but we’re building it for quite more than we have.”