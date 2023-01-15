Forward 48 leadership development spring program expands to Kenosha, Racine

A statewide leadership development program will host 120 participants in the spring session of Forward 28.

Participants will be from Kenosha, Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, and the New North and Fox Valley regions. It is expanding to Kenosha and Racine with the spring session.

Forward 48 connects top emerging talent with high-profile executives in an authentic environment. The program is limited to 120 spots for the most promising young leaders under the age of 40 in the state to learn from transformational leaders.

Each session of Forward 48 is designed to give participants an engaging, hands-on learning experience that will equip them with the skills and knowledge they need to define the state’s future.

Forward 48’s spring faculty line-up will include: Darrell Hines, Bishop, Christian Faith Fellowship Church; Pamela Hines, Pastor, Christian Faith Fellowship Church; Austin Ramirez, CEO, Husco International; JoAnne Anton, Director of Charitable Giving, Herb Kohl Philanthropies; David Gruber, attorney/owner, Gruber Law Offices; and George Oliver, CEO, Johnson Controls.

“Forward 48 is a critical strategy for the Greater Milwaukee Committee’s (GMC) work in the community,” said Maggie Dauss, executive director of GMC’s Innovation and Talent Initiative. “Forward 48 is the talent incubator for the next generation of diverse leaders our state not only wants but also needs.”

“Change happens at the speed of trust. By expanding the program across the state, we begin to bridge the urban and rural divides and create the foundation to shape a better Wisconsin for all”, said Ian Abston, founder of Forward 48 and The Hoan Group.

Applications are now open. The first session is Thursday, April 27, in Madison. Sessions occur each Thursday thereafter through June 1.

For more Information on Forward 48 visit www.forward48.com.