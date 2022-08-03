Frank and Wilson elementary schools hold open houses Wednesday night

The principals of Frank and Wilson elementary schools welcomed families into their buildings for open house activities Wednesday night from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. respectively.

The schools had food and refreshments, community resources, such as the United Way, stationed at tables in the hallways and free t-shirts for students to wear on the first day of school.

Families could also receive help with online registration at the open houses.

Autumn Horn, a second grade teacher at Frank Elementary School, said she was excited to meet students and parents.

"It's good to kind of be back to normal," Horn said. "The last couple of years have been kind of hard for kids and teachers, and to just be able to kind of see people and shake hands and meet people compared to seeing them virtually has a different feel to it."

Families could walk around the schools to get a layout of where everything was and meet their teachers for the year.

"I did have a parent who commented this was her first time ever in the school while her child has been at Frank for kindergarten and first grade," Horn said. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she's never stepped foot in the building, so I think that's really exciting for our families to kind of come in and check it out."

Cabrisha Shaw and her family moved from Racine to Kenosha, and will be attending school in the Kenosha Unified School District for the first time this year. The previous school the kids attended was mostly virtual.

"I like that they will be able to engage with other kids and be able to have a relationship with their teachers aside from being virtual," Shaw said.

Because her children attended a different school, and because Frank and Wilson elementary schools start earlier than most schools in the area, Shaw said her kids had a shorter summer but were excited to go back to school nonetheless.

Ted Caron, who attended the Wilson Elementary open house, said he appreciates the work that goes into putting on the open house.

"They're always welcoming and I appreciate all the good things they did with the school this year as far as the new windows (and) sprucing it up," Caron said.

Friday is the first day of school for both elementary schools.